Rendkívüli

Késes támadás: többen meghaltak egy szlovák gimnáziumban + videó

Tisza PártManfred WeberMagyar Péter
magyar

Peter Magyar’s Sham Voting Ends: He Will Remain Under Manfred Weber’s Control

"Weber issues commands, Peter obeys."

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 01. 16. 14:03
Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar and European People's Party President Manfred Weber (Photo: Miklos Teknos)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"Peter Magyar has decided—he’s sticking with Manfred Weber," Tamas Menczer said in a video post on his social media page. The Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) communications director pointed out that Peter Magyar staged a sham vote for his supporters to decide whether he should remain an MEP in Brussels.

However, the outcome was predetermined,

the communications director said, noting it was a forgone conclusion that the Tisza Party chief would not resign from - to cite the party leader's view - MEP fake position for a multi-million-forint salary. But the communications director also pointed out that what matters most is Peter Magyar's continued alliance with Manfred Weber.

Weber ensures his right to immunity and supports him from Brussels: the European People's Party group leader guarantees him impunity, so Peter doesn’t have to face trial for stealing phones or anything else, Tamas Menczer explained. He compared it to the preferential treatment Joe Biden provided to his son, saying, "What Joe Biden gave to his son, Weber and Brussels are giving to Peter Magyar." 

According to Menczer, 

'Brussels Peter' and the Tisza Party are repaying this favor by voting in line with Weber and their pact.

"At home Peter lies and in Brussels he votes—exactly as Weber commands," the politician remarked.

"Weber’s agenda is clear: war, immigration, and gender madness. He wants Hungarians to pay 200 billion forints (almost half a bilion euros) annually to Ukraine for military expenses," Menczer explained, concluding, "Weber issues commands, Peter obeys—that’s the arrangement."

Cover Photo: Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar and European People's Party President Manfred Weber (Photo: Miklos Teknos)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekfedélzet

Van remény!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Hát ez egyszerűen csodálatos!

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu