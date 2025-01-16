Peter Magyar’s Sham Voting Ends: He Will Remain Under Manfred Weber’s Control

"Peter Magyar has decided—he’s sticking with Manfred Weber," Tamas Menczer said in a video post on his social media page. The Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) communications director pointed out that Peter Magyar staged a sham vote for his supporters to decide whether he should remain an MEP in Brussels.

However, the outcome was predetermined,

the communications director said, noting it was a forgone conclusion that the Tisza Party chief would not resign from - to cite the party leader's view - MEP fake position for a multi-million-forint salary. But the communications director also pointed out that what matters most is Peter Magyar's continued alliance with Manfred Weber.

Weber ensures his right to immunity and supports him from Brussels: the European People's Party group leader guarantees him impunity, so Peter doesn’t have to face trial for stealing phones or anything else, Tamas Menczer explained. He compared it to the preferential treatment Joe Biden provided to his son, saying, "What Joe Biden gave to his son, Weber and Brussels are giving to Peter Magyar."

According to Menczer,

'Brussels Peter' and the Tisza Party are repaying this favor by voting in line with Weber and their pact.

"At home Peter lies and in Brussels he votes—exactly as Weber commands," the politician remarked.