PM Orban: Ukraine’s EU Accession Today Would Destroy Hungary

The European Union does not have the financial means to admit Ukraine into the EU, PM Viktor Orban said.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 01. 23. 9:07
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: PM's Press Office / Zoltan Fischer)
The European Union does not have the financial means to admit Ukraine into the EU, Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated during a joint press conference with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Mr. Orban later shared a segment of this press briefing on his social media.

As he explained:

We do not want to ruin our own country. We will not accept Ukraine into the European Union if it means destroying the Hungarian economy. It would devastate tens of thousands of Hungarian agricultural enterprises, hundreds of thousands of families, and the funds currently available for the EU's economic development would all have to be handed over to Ukraine. Do we want to hand it over? Do Slovaks want to hand over their money to Ukraine? Or do they want to develop their own country instead? So, in my opinion it's worth negotiating about Ukraine’s EU membership, but this will be a process that cannot be concluded for many, many years—perhaps even decades.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

 

 

