Trump Agrees with Core Ideas of Hungarian Sovereignist Policies + Video

Here's what the new US Secretary of State thinks about relations with Hungary.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 01. 26. 14:12
Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo Source: Washington, January 21, 2025. US President Donald Trump holds up the letter left for him by his predecessor, Joe Biden, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on January 20, 2025, after his inauguration. (Photo: MTI/EPA pool/Jim Lo Scalzo)
“There is no better news than the number one leader of the world’s most powerful nation agreeing with the core ideas of Hungarian sovereignist politics,” said Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights (AK), in connection with Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. Speaking on Az Igazsag Oraja, a joint program by the AK and Hir FM, Szantho emphasized that Hungary had embraced “Trumpism” long before Trump himself—since 2010, Hungary had been following Trumpist principles even before Trump appeared on the political stage.

Peter Torcsi, the operational director of the AK think tank, attended Trump’s inauguration in Washington. Torcsi, spoke of meeting with Marco Rubio, the new Secretary of State, at a Newsmax television gala and asked him about the future of US–Hungarian relations. Rubio’s response was concise: “You are good”—indicating that the relationship is solid. Rubio also noted that the excellent rapport between the two countries’ leaders would naturally influence the entire administration, Torcsi reported.

While it’s impossible to predict whether Trump’s presidency will be universally beneficial, one thing is certain: for Hungary, the world will be a better place with Donald Trump in office, Szantho highlighted.

This includes the cessation of direct and overt pressure from the US federal government, as well as the discontinuation of funding for left-wing organizations in Hungary, he added.

Peter Torcsi also pointed to the potential for a significant geopolitical shift: “There is a Central European patriotic collaboration that, when complemented by the United States, provides a very significant political maneuvering space.”

“Listening to Donald Trump’s inaugural address felt like hearing a speech from Viktor Orban 15 years ago. It was pleasing to the ears,” Torcsi summarized his impression of the atmosphere in the United States.

The full program Az igazsag oraja [the hour of truth] is accessible here:



 

