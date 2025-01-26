Trump Agrees with Core Ideas of Hungarian Sovereignist Policies + Video

“There is no better news than the number one leader of the world’s most powerful nation agreeing with the core ideas of Hungarian sovereignist politics,” said Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights (AK), in connection with Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. Speaking on Az Igazsag Oraja, a joint program by the AK and Hir FM, Szantho emphasized that Hungary had embraced “Trumpism” long before Trump himself—since 2010, Hungary had been following Trumpist principles even before Trump appeared on the political stage.

Peter Torcsi, the operational director of the AK think tank, attended Trump’s inauguration in Washington. Torcsi, spoke of meeting with Marco Rubio, the new Secretary of State, at a Newsmax television gala and asked him about the future of US–Hungarian relations. Rubio’s response was concise: “You are good”—indicating that the relationship is solid. Rubio also noted that the excellent rapport between the two countries’ leaders would naturally influence the entire administration, Torcsi reported.

While it’s impossible to predict whether Trump’s presidency will be universally beneficial, one thing is certain: for Hungary, the world will be a better place with Donald Trump in office, Szantho highlighted.

This includes the cessation of direct and overt pressure from the US federal government, as well as the discontinuation of funding for left-wing organizations in Hungary, he added.