A Response to David Pressman

A Power-Sharing Deal Between Two Rival Gangs

French novelist Michel Houellebecq captures the essence of unrestrained liberalism masquerading as democracy in his 2015 novel entitled Submission: "When people got tired of [a center-left candidate], we’d witness the phenomenon of democratic change, and the voters would install a candidate of the center-right, also for one or two terms, depending on his personal appeal. Western nations took a strange pride in this system, though it amounted to little more than a power-sharing deal between two rival gangs, and they would even go to war to impose it on nations that failed to share their enthusiasm."

For decades, this system has prevented any democratic voice on issues such as mass immigration and cession of powers to Brussels, topics that are matters of course to ruling liberals but unpopular among voters. As I write these words, Germans are confronting the news that an Afghan migrant has been arrested after a stabbing spree that left at least two dead, including a two-year-old child. German voters have never enjoyed a democratic alternative to the society liberalism has wrought. Gastarbeiter were not on the ballot a half century ago; nor were the extension of Gastarbeiter contracts and family-reunification schemes; nor, more recently, was “Wir schaffen das.”

Now, as Alternative für Deutschland sits at the brink of real parliamentary power – a degree of power that would give voters a voice on the migration issue for the first time – Berlin and Brussels are seeking to ban it.

In the Netherlands, Austria, and France, the political establishment has preferred the lack of a functioning government to respect for the will of voters. In the French case, in which establishment politicians have deployed every imaginable tactic to keep Marine Le Pen’s party from power, they seem to prefer an outright collapse of the current republican system to acceptance of France’s most popular party.

Consider also Poland, Hungary’s eternal friend. After years of spinning the same narratives with which Hungarians are familiar – flawed democracy, electoral autocracy – Western liberals got their wish when Donald Tusk was reinstalled as prime minister in December 2023. The EU’s “rule of law” concerns evaporated instantaneously, and Tusk’s government has proceeded to stage a public-broadcasting coup, arrest political opponents, brutalize protesters, and ignore the rulings of inconvenient judges. Two lessons are worth internalizing here: one is that the death throes of malignant liberalism will be uneven and might continue for some time; second is that the Polish example is what Western liberals have in store for Hungary if they achieve power. Essentially all of Mr. Pressman’s activities in Budapest can be viewed in this context.

To this humble foreign observer, it seems relatively straightforward why Fidesz has remained in power so long: the opposition has failed to offer an appealing alternative. Recently, Mr. Márki-Zay, lionized in Western media, proved a poor campaigner (one recalls Kamala Harris). Mr. Magyar’s narcissism and personal history seem certain to cause him political problems, though predicting the future is a fool’s errand. And it is baffling that those who care about opposition politics would allow Mr. Gyurcsány and his allies to remain influential. Of course, few in the West care about these details.

Here, as is often the case, I feel blessed to have lived in Hungary.

I recall the attitude of a Hungarian woman, one of the most delightful people I met in Budapest, who was apolitical and generally no fan of Fidesz. However, as the 2022 parliamentary elections approached, she became a committed supporter of the ruling party, as she harbored a fanatical desire to prevent Mr. Gyurcsány and his friends from returning to power. It remains one of the most powerful democratic anecdotes I have encountered. I am confident the outgoing State Department regime in Budapest spent little time interacting with such Hungarian voters.

Deny Everything Abroad That You Encourage at Home!

“The Nazis were not very effective diplomats,” wrote American journalist Edgar Ansel Mowrer in his 1939 book Germany Puts the Clock Back. “But as propagandists they were remarkable. Their system was successful by its very simplicity: deny everything abroad that you encourage at home; accuse your enemy of doing just what you intend to do; find effective slogans, and repeat them a thousand times.”

Apologies to the reader for a World War II-era reference, something that has become intolerably banal in American political discourse, but this example proved too compelling.

For Mr. Pressman, of course, had little interest in diplomacy during his tenure in Budapest and scarcely pretended otherwise.

The second part of that equation, framing one’s enemy through an “accusation in a mirror,” is nothing new for anti-democratic movements, the latest manifestation of which is the West’s prevailing form of malignant liberalism. While the peoples behind the former Iron Curtain are less receptive to its false promises (to their credit), the United States, Canada, and Western Europe, among others, are still metabolizing this medicine.

As Mr. Pressman and his hyper-liberal milieu exit the global stage, let us hope and pray they leave minimal damage in their wake.

Author Michael O’Shea is an American–Polish writer and a Visiting Fellow at the Danube Institute in Budapest.