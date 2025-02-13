Elisabeth Dieringer: Trump’s Success Shows That Change Is Possible!

Elisabeth Dieringer, a representative of Austria’s FPO and the Patriots for Europe group, says that the practice of cordon sanitaire - aimed at isolating right-wing parties like hers - continues to persist in political and media circles.

Unfortunately, I don’t see any major changes yet. The same system is still in place: if we win elections, the political elite and the media try to ignore us and refuse to accept the results,

– the politician stated.

According to Ms. Dieringer, left-wing political circles continue to try to control public discourse and censor those who challenge the dominant narrative. – “Now that the German elections are approaching, the situation has worsened. Our opponents are trying to dictate even the language we use, deciding which words we can and cannot say,” she added.

Regarding cooperation within the Patriots for Europe group, Ms. Dieringer explained that while the member parties have different national interests, their shared core principles create a strong alliance.

National sovereignty is our top priority. We don’t want to impose uniform policies, but we seek common solutions while respecting each other’s differing views. If a nation chooses to take its own path on a particular issue, we accept that as well,

– she explained.

Ms. Dieringer emphasized that the group is well-organized, using strong communication and a highly prepared staff.