German Police Officers Feel Angry and Powerless Over Migration Crisis

The German police are increasingly demanding that the government reconsider its migration policy after a significant rise in serious crimes committed by immigrants in recent times. Manuel Ostermann, vice-president of the German police union (DPolG), strongly criticized the policy pursued by the Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens, and the left-wing parties, holding them responsible for the deterioration of public safety.

Nancy Faeser deliberately ignored proposals that could have reduced the number of migrant crimes, says Ostermann

(Photo: dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP)

In a post on X, Ostermann warned that "gang rapes and other serious sexual crimes are committed daily," which he says are largely linked to immigrants. The government had the opportunity to tighten migration rules and ensure the protection of citizens, but instead, its decisions are driven by ideological motives, he pointed out. As previously reported, on Friday, the German parliament rejected a bill on migration from the CDU that would have introduced stricter immigration rules in Germany.

These crimes permanently change the lives of the victims, and all of this could have been avoided if political leaders had prioritized public safety,

Ostermann wrote.

Wem die Sicherheit der in Deutschland lebenden Menschen wichtig ist, der kann das Zustrombegrenzungsgesetz nicht ablehnen.

Heute wird man Farbe bekennen müssen und die Menschen in Deutschland werden sehen, wem die Sicherheit völlig egal ist. — Manuel Ostermann (@M_Ostermann) January 31, 2025

The government consciously ignored the dangers of migration

The police union leader was particularly critical of Interior Minister Nancy Faeser of the Social Democrats, who, in his view, ignored warnings from law enforcement experts for years. Ostermann argued that Faeser deliberately disregarded proposals that could have reduced the number of crimes linked to migration.

Nancy Faeser refused to listen to law enforcement agencies for months. She received the necessary expert opinions but failed to act,

Ostermann said in an interview. According to him, the CDU's bill on migration, which was rejected last week, would have significantly improved the security situation. The proposed measures included restrictions on family reunification and expanding the powers of the federal police to speed up deportations. However, the left-wing government coalition rejected the proposal.

Die Menschen haben Sorgen und diese Sorgen muss man ernst nehmen. Die Maßnahmen liegen alle auf dem Tisch und über jegliche Parteigrenze hinaus muss man sich doch einig sein, dass sich die Freiheit als Fundament aus Sicherheit definiert.https://t.co/N2tSYxv17u — Manuel Ostermann (@M_Ostermann) February 3, 2025

Decline in public security is a political responsibility

The police union leader also warned that the rejection of the proposed law could lead to severe consequences.

Now, the people have to pay the price for political decisions. The decline in public safety is a clear political responsibility,

Ostermann pointed out. The police union is particularly concerned that the left-wing government is not only mishandling the migration crisis but is also undermining the operation of law enforcement agencies. Ostermann argued that authorities lack sufficient legal powers to carry out deportations, while migration continues to surge.

The police union chief emphasized that recent tragic incidents, including the double murder in Aschaffenburg, could have been prevented had decision-makers acted in time.

A young Afghan asylum seeker stabbed a two-year-old child and his father to death at a playground in Germany, reigniting the migration debate, as also reported by Magyar Nemzet.

The German government must clearly explain to the victims’ families why they did not support the legislation that could have prevented this,

Ostermann said, adding that the police union and the conservative will continue to put pressure on the government to implement stricter migration laws and improve the effectiveness of the operation of law enforcement agencies.

Cover photo: German police officers feel angry and powerless over the migration crisis (Photo: AFP)