J.D. Vance Receives Balazs Orban in Washington

Balazs Orban shared on social media that Vice President J.D. Vance welcomed the Hungarian delegation during the CPAC conference. Both parties emphasized the shared interest in achieving peace in Ukraine and curbing illegal migration in Europe.

J.D. Vance and I agreed on the importance of ending the Russia–Ukraine war as soon as possible and resolving the migration crisis in Europe without delay,

Orban posted.

They also highlighted the need for European Union leadership that can effectively manage current geopolitical and economic challenges.

Cover photo: Balazs Orban, the Hungarian prime minister's political director (Source: Facebook)