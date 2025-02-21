békeOrbán BalázsJD VanceCPAC
J.D. Vance Receives Balazs Orban in Washington

Balazs Orban, the Hungarian prime minister’s political director, attended CPAC, where U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance hosted him along with the president of the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs. During the meeting, they agreed on the urgent need to end the Russia–Ukraine war. Other points of agreement include Europe having to address its migration crisis, and that the European Union needs leadership capable of effectively responding to the continent’s challenges.

Balazs Orban shared on social media that Vice President J.D. Vance welcomed the Hungarian delegation during the CPAC conference. Both parties emphasized the shared interest in achieving peace in Ukraine and curbing illegal migration in Europe.

J.D. Vance and I agreed on the importance of ending the Russia–Ukraine war as soon as possible and resolving the migration crisis in Europe without delay,

Orban posted.

They also highlighted the need for European Union leadership that can effectively manage current geopolitical and economic challenges.

Cover photo: Balazs Orban, the Hungarian prime minister's political director (Source: Facebook)

 

 

