Left-Wing Outlets Call Out Peter Magyar's Lies

Contradicting Himself

On May 9, 2023, on a visit to Miskolc Magyar denied ever applying for a job with billionaire Lorinc Meszaros, calling it “propaganda lies.” (audible at 3:00 in the video)

However, in a Valasz Online podcast a month earlier, he had a different story: "Back then I was negotiating with one of Meszaros’s companies, but not with he himself. I was working at a company and wanted to switch to a different one." (at 8:46 in the video)

Claiming Police Blocked Internet at Rallies

Peter Magyar also had some comical, albeit creative untruths as well. Like when he accused authorities of intentionally blocking internet and cell service access at his campaign events, which prevented him from livestreaming them on Facebook. He even posted photos of "the alleged equipment for the task" in the "hands of plain-clothed police officers (possibly secret agents?)" at a rally in Hajdunanas.

The Hungarian police responded on police.hu clarifying that the devices shown on the photos were standard police radios, commonly used at public gatherings, debunking the conspiracy theory.

Lies about real wages

During an election debate on public television, Magyar made some outrageous claims about the standard of living in Hungary. H claimed real wages had decreased by 15-20% over two years. This was disproven by Lakmusz, citing data put out by the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH) showing a 2.5% increase in 2022 and only a 2.9% decrease in 2023. The actual two-year decline was just 0.47%.

False claims about poverty

Magyar often claimed Hungary was the second poorest country in the EU. However, again Lakmusz proved him wrong citing EUROSTAT statistics. According to Eurostat’s 2023 data, Hungary’s per capita GDP (adjusted for purchasing power) was 76.4% of the EU average, ranking fifth worst among the 27 member states, not second worst, the left-wing affiliated factcheckers wrote.

Absurdity: average age in Belgium is 88

Another of the Tisza Party president's absurd statements: that "in Western Europe, in Belgium, 90% of people play sports, and the average age is 88 years. And people live healthily until the age of 80."

Of course, Peter Magyar mentioned absurd figures. In reality, the average age in Belgium is 41.9 years, while the average for the European Union is 44.5 years.