Miklos Szantho: Donald Trump May End the War, But the Battle Continues

The director general stated that 2025 started with tremendous momentum: "the Trump tsunami swept the Democrats out of power, and a right-wing renaissance began in Europe under the leadership of Viktor Orban and the Patriots."

Miklos Szantho: Donald Trump and Viktor Orban are leading the right-wing renaissance

(Photo: Center for Fundamental Rights)

In his speech, Szantho pointed out that "in the US, there was a decades-long leadership crisis until Trump's inauguration, as there still is in Europe today." The lack of leadership and vision led to systemic collapse everywhere in economic, political, and security areas alike. He noted that "USAID is just one head of the liberal woke hydra":

The left's geopolitical manipulation machinery continues to operate through Hollywood, Brussels, the UN, the Washington swamp, the media, the Ford, Gates and Rockefeller foundations, and George Soros's Open Society network,

the head of the center that also organizes CPAC Hungary said.

Szantho also pointed out that as long as there are leaders like Trump, Orban, or the Argentine Javier Milei, our civilization is not lost. But we must unite our forces to break the left's manipulation machinery.

We win to fight for: normality, family, political leadership, nation, and peace.

He emphasized that while the fight against woke ideology must continue, Trump can end the Russia-Ukraine war with peace—a peace that the Hungarian Right has long advocated.

Strong leaders create peace; the weak wage war,

the director said.

We conservatives respect the past, so we must write the future,

he concluded his speech. "Life is more than a mere struggle for survival. And what gives this 'more' is what truly makes it beautiful and meaningful: our family, our children, our dignity, our freedom, our faith and our homeland. This is what CPAC Hungary is about."

