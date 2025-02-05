SvédországOrbán Viktorlövöldözés
PM Orban Sends Message to Sweden After School Shooting

Hungary's prime minister expressed his condolences to the Swedish people.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 02. 05. 9:56
Investigators at the scene of the school shooting in Orebro (Photo: AFP)
Investigators at the scene of the school shooting in Orebro (Photo: AFP)
Viktor Orban  took to social media to respond to the school shooting in Sweden, writing in a post on X: 

I was deeply shocked by the news of the heinous attack at Risbergska School in Orebro. I would like to express my deepest condolences to Ulf Kristersson and to the people of Sweden. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims.

As Magyar Nemzet  previously reported, the school shooting in Sweden claimed at least ten lives. The massacre in the city of Orebro was carried out by a man who began shooting indiscriminately with an automatic weapon.

We are working together with the intelligence services, but as far as I know, the suspect was unknown to the police,

said Roberto Eid Forest, Orebro’s police chief, when asked whether the perpetrator was a local resident. He emphasized that authorities had seen no indications that a school shooting was being planned. All of the victims' bodies were found inside the school building.

Tonight, we extend our condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. Together with my family, I would like to express our deep appreciation for the police, emergency services, and medical personnel who worked tirelessly on this dark day to save lives,

King Carl XVI Gustav conveyed his condolences.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson asked people not to speculate on social media about why and how the tragedy occurred, as this could lead to the spread of misinformation. He described the incident as Sweden’s deadliest school shooting.

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that the gunman is among the deceased, presumably having taken his own life.

Cover photo: Investigators at the scene of the school shooting in Orebro (Photo: AFP)

