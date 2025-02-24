Orbán ViktorFidesz-KDNPminiszterelnökMenczer TamásMagyar Péter
Tamas Menczer: This Is the Fate of a Traitorous "Weber Lackey"

The communications director of Fidesz–KDNP slammed opposition leader Peter Magyar.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 02. 24. 9:42
Tamas Menczer, communications director of Fidesz–KDNP (Photo: Fidesz)
"Old reflexes kicked in for Brussels Peter; he was wandering around Varkert Bazar [the venue of the event] Saturday before Viktor Orban’s annual State of the Republic address," Tamas Menczer wrote in a post on his Facebook page. According to the Fidesz–Christian Democrats (KDNP) communications director, this is

no surprise, as for years he tearfully begged to be in the front row applauding the prime minister.

He added, "Then yesterday, when he saw me, he cowardly fled in a panic."

This is the fate of a traitorous Weber lackey: to run away, to flee... But the truth always catches up with you, and along with the truth, so will I!

the pro-government politician emphasized.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, communications director of Fidesz–KDNP (Photo: Fidesz)

 

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

