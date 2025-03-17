Injured Victims of North Macedonia Fire Arrive in Hungary

In his statement, Pal Gyorfi wrote that ambulance units from the National Ambulance Service are receiving the injured at the airport and transporting them to hospitals. As Magyar Nemzet has previously highlighted, a massive fire broke out in a nightclub in the city of Kocani, where several hundred people were present. According to authorities, the North Macedonian fire has claimed 59 lives and left more than 150 people injured.

Along with several other countries, Hungary has also offered its assistance in treating the injured victims of the North Macedonian fire. Photo: AFP

Many victims were trapped and burned inside the building, while others were trampled by the fleeing crowd. Given the high number of injured, several countries, including Hungary, have offered their help. Following the incident, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto immediately consulted with his North Macedonian counterpart and offered Hungary’s assistance in treating 19 injured victims, as well as ensuring the necessary air transport.

Cover photo: Relatives arrive at the city hospital in Kocani, North Macedonia, on March 16, 2025. (Photo: MTI)