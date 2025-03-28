"The question for the future is how much sovereignty we can retain against an imperial center. That is why it matters who leads a town like Kisvarda, and that is why it matters who leads the country," stated Janos Lazar at a forum in Kisvarda. "There are two approaches. One type of politician succumbs to Brussels, while the other stands firm for Hungarian interests, even if he is stoned for it. Today, young men in this country are seeking your trust who fully submit to Brussels' interests and serve them without hesitation," he explained.

Just look at how they evade straightforward statements on LGBTQ propaganda and Ukraine, instead of speaking clearly.

"The path to normality and a normal country is not just about protecting our children, not just about combating what harms our children, but also about preserving as much decision-making power over our own fate as possible. The big dilemma and question for the coming years remains whether we will be able to elect leaders in Europe and Hungary who put the homeland, the country, and the nation first. Leaders who do not make bad compromises," emphasized the construction and transport minister.