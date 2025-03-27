"SOROSAID": OSF Funded a Multitude of Globalist, Hungarophobic Organizations in Brussels

Funding for organizations based in Brussels increased significantly in the year leading up to the 2024 European Parliament elections, tripling in amount. This demonstrates Soros's determined intention to influence the European opinion climate through politically biased organizations that align with his views. The record-breaking amount granted two years ago was nearly ten times the 2016 sum, reaching approximately 30 million dollars (around 12 billion forints). This suggests that George Soros considers two battlegrounds of primary importance: Brussels and Budapest. With the rise of patriotic forces, Soros's empire places even greater emphasis on operations and network-building in the European Union’s headquarters. The dismantling of USAID does not mean the disappearance of the political corruption network—it merely transforms.

Photo: Center for Fundamental Rights

The Center for Fundamental Rights has published two analyses on how the Open Society Foundations (OSF) supported liberal organizations in Europe and the post-Soviet region, and in Hungary. In the former case, OSF spent 1.4 billion dollars (538 billion forints) to finance NGOs that represented and carried out activities aligned with its ideology, while in Hungary, it allocated 89.5 million dollars (34.5 billion forints) to 153 organizations, many of which promote gender issues, illegal migration, and liberal ideological dogmas. In both cases, publicly available data on recipients clearly indicate that these funds served globalist network-building and were thus part of the worldwide political corruption scandal that erupted following US decisions regarding USAID.

News about the OSF's withdrawal from Europe are contradicted by Figure 1. The amount of financial support awarded to Brussels-based organizations between 2016 and 2023 indicates steadily increasing donations. While in 2016, 4 million dollars were granted, by 2023, this amount rose to 30 million dollars. This means that even if these organizations were to receive no further funding after 2023, their operations would still be secured for years solely through OSF funds. It is also no coincidence that in the year before the 2024 EP elections, OSF's budget was particularly generous when distributing funds: Soros and his allies did everything to ensure that organizations with a clearly identifiable ideological profile faced no financial constraints.

Annual breakdown of OSF grants to Brussels-based organizations (in million USD)

It is also telling who the main beneficiaries in Brussels were. Looking at the list of the top 30 organizations supported, it becomes clear that the funding was ideologically and politically driven. Among the beneficiaries, there are numerous human rights fundamentalists, pro-abortion, LGBTQ, and pro-migration organizations, "fact-checkers," and groups targeting young people. The second-largest beneficiary, the International Partnership for Human Rights, was founded by activists who had split from the International Helsinki Committee. In its 2018 report, this organization claimed that Hungary had introduced "undemocratic restrictions against non-governmental organizations”—an assertion likely sourced from Marta Pardavi, who, besides serving as a board member there, is also the co-chair of the Hungarian Helsinki Committee.

Recipients also included several umbrella organizations, such as the Network of European Foundations for Innovative Cooperation (no. 3), which comprises 13 organizations, or the International Planned Parenthood Federation European Network (no. 4), which includes dozens of members. The latter NGO claims to be active in 40 countries across Europe and Central Asia (and, together with its global parent organization, practically worldwide), primarily working to promote abortion. According to their statements, their goal is to ensure that the EU and its member states "amplify progressive voices" on theme of abortion. This organization also played a role in the international campaign against Hungary’s heartbeat law. Its Hungarian member is the Hatter Society, which primarily represents LGBTQ lobbying interests and is also funded by George Soros.

Top 30 Brussels-based organizations most supported by OSF and their funding

In the LGBTQ sector, an umbrella organization is the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association – Europe (no. 5), which has several dozen member organizations. Besides the aforementioned Hatter Society, other Hungarian NGOs belonging to this group include Amnesty International Hungary, Budapest Pride, and Transvanilla. The European Network Against Racism (no. 19) also includes numerous Hungarian members. Despite its name, a publication issued by this organization classified as "racism" the fact that in 2010, Fidesz promised to improve public safety and introduce victim-centered justice.

The Platform for International Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants (no. 13) includes over 160 organizations dedicated to supporting undocumented migrants. This organization, for example, prohibits its members from referring to migration as "illegal." Its Hungarian member is the Menedek Association for Migrants, which itself is a Soros-funded organization. There are also personal overlaps: Menedek's director, Andras Kovats, is simultaneously a board member of the Brussels-based organization. Kovats also authored a migration study for the Migration Policy Group (no. 26).

The European Movement International (no. 10) presents itself as a pro-EU organization. However, visiting their website, the first thing that appears is a half-screen Ukrainian flag. An article linked from there emphasizes the importance of "reinforcing the EU’s commitment to Ukraine by enhancing the provision of military and financial aid while continuing to sanction Russia" and calls for "accelerating Ukraine's EU accession." Their Instagram page features a 2024 video attacking the Hungarian government, portraying Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Vladimir Putin's jacket pocket with the caption: "Hungary deserves better!" The same page also targets Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Germany’s AfD.

The list of funded organizations includes the Transparency International Brussels liaison office (no. 6). Since 1995, Transparency International has published its annual corruption perception index, which is compiled in a politically manipulative manner. The organization also has a Hungarian branch that receives Soros funding.

The organization EU DisinfoLab (no. 29) focuses on disinformation and fact-checking. Regarding Hungary, they consider it important to highlight that Klubradio – albeit in accordance with legal regulations – lost its radio frequency. Another study claims that "one of the major sources of disinformation [in Hungary] is the government itself." As an example of spreading fake news, they cite the national consultation survey, claiming that it has led Hungarian society to view issues like war, gender, and migration differently.

The NGOs on this list are all highly active in making public political statements. Many of them participated in protests against the Stop Soros law, opposed the EU-level agent law, and expressed support for protesters in Serbia involved in demonstrations organized from abroad.