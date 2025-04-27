Hungarian President: Pope Francis Was an Extraordinary Man

The president spoke about how he always felt that Pope Francis prioritized personal connections and radiated an extraordinary serenity and freedom. According to Sulyok, the loss of a pope who felt such a strong closeness to the Hungarian people is a great loss for Hungary.

President Tamas Sulyok arrives at the Vatican with Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the Hungarian delegation (Photo: MTI)

Tamas Sulyok Pays Tribute to the Late Pontiff

He praised Pope Francis, calling him a friend of the Hungarian people.

He was a truly free man who, I believe, achieved complete inner peace and freedom through living out the truth, and this radiated from him,

Hungary's president said.

He added that he learned from Pope Francis the importance of personal relationships even in international diplomacy and among statesmen.

On why the Pope held Hungarians in such special regard, Sulyok explained that Pope Francis told him he loves the Hungarian people, mentioning a personal connection: in Argentina, Hungarian nuns had worked closely alongside him.

I believe he learned a great deal about Hungary through them and through the Jesuit order as well,

the president said. He also mentioned that during Pope Francis's visit to Hungary for the International Eucharistic Congress, he observed a certain emotional shift in the pontiff’s expression.

He truly, in a way, came home in Hungary, and I believe that Hungarians will always remember him and think of him with great love. This bond he cultivated with Hungary, we must now carry forward in our hearts,

emphasized Sulyok, who was received in an audience by Pope Francis a year ago. According to Sulyok, what we, Hungarians—both believers and non-believers—must carry forward from Pope Francis’ life and work is the unwavering love of peace. This, he said, characterized Pope Francis completely, as he spread Christ’s message of peace even onto the global political stage.

This was a very important step and a very important conviction for Pope Francis. But I also believe we can learn from him the freedom that comes from inner peace and the cheerfulness with which he lived his life.

President Sulyok also gave an exclusive interview to TV2’s Tenyek news program.

I believe Pope Francis truly loved the Hungarian people. He visited Hungary twice, and he also attended the pilgrimage at Csiksomlyo [Sumuleu Ciuc in Miercurea Ciuc, Romania]. The love we received from him must now be transformed into our souls, and we must pray for Pope Francis, and also pray that the Catholic Church finds, through the College of Cardinals, the new Pope who is best suited to continue the path of Christ’s representative on Earth,

Tamas Sulyok said. The president also emphasized that Pope Francis conveyed the message of peace with profound faith and unwavering consistency.

For the Holy Father, peace was a profound knowledge of faith, which he consistently conveyed with steadfast conviction,

Tamas Sulyok added.

Cover photo: Tamas Sulyok, President of Hungary (Photo: MTI)