UkrajnaEurópai UnióMoldova
magyar

Hungarian Veto May Halt Ukraine’s EU Accession

Ukraine’s path to joining the European Union has become uncertain after Hungary signaled it would block the process. In response, the EU is considering moving forward with Moldova’s accession separately. If the two tracks are decoupled, Ukraine’s journey toward EU membership could grind to a halt.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 04. 30. 15:21
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmihal, European Investment Bank President Nadia Calvino and several Brussels officials (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

According to a statement in Prague by EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos, the bloc is already considering the possibility of separating Ukraine and Moldova’s accession processes, with a decision potentially coming in June. In an interview with Radio Free Europe, Kos talked about the potential changes.

Ukrajna uniós csatlakozásának folyamata a magyar vétó miatt hiúsulhat meg
Ukraine's EU accession process could be blocked by Hungarian veto (Photo: AFP)

Hungary to Block Ukraine Accession

Kos stated that all member states support Moldova’s candidacy, but that's not the case with Ukraine.

We are already discussing with the member states what to do, because none of the member states is against opening the first accession chapter with Moldova,

 she said, adding that in the case of Ukraine, Hungary is blocking the process.

Because EU enlargement requires unanimous approval, Hungary’s opposition effectively halts Ukraine’s bid. This situation echoes past precedents, such as when Albania advanced in September 2024, while North Macedonia’s talks stalled due to Bulgarian objections regarding minority rights.

Moldova May Gain Membership within This Decade

Kos expressed hope that Moldova could join the EU before the end of the decade.

The enlargement commissioner stressed that it would be a failure if no new member could be integrated by 2029, the end of the current mandate of the European Commission. Along with Albania and Montenegro, Moldova could also be a candidate if it continues on its reform path.

Moldova is really a good student in the whole group. They really feel this historical moment...they want to belong to the community of values and democracy. They are willing to do everything,

the commissioner said.

Kos Criticizes Hungarian Government

Although the commissioner for enlargement naturally wants Ukraine's membership as soon as possible, she sees rapidly diminishing chances of this.

She criticized Hungary’s government for using a public consultation vote to politicize Ukraine’s EU application, warning that this undermines the enlargement process. While many in the EU advocate for Ukraine’s quick accession,  

others caution that the country’s ongoing war, corruption issues, rule-of-law concerns, minority rights, economic instability pose serious risks.

Critics also argue that rushing the process could disrupt internal cohesion within the Union, cause a competitive disadvantage for European farmers (including Hungarian ones) and heighten social tensions.

Thus, Hungary’s stance—shared by other smaller eastern member states, but voiced openly by only Hungary—reflects broader skepticism about Ukraine’s readiness and the potential consequences of a hasty enlargement.

 

Cover photo: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmihal,  European Investment Bank President Nadia Calvino and several Brussels officials (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekOrbán Viktor

A spanyolországi áramszünet valódi oka

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Az ukránpárti Weber újra kijelölte az irányt.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu