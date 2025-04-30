Hungarian Veto May Halt Ukraine’s EU Accession

According to a statement in Prague by EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos, the bloc is already considering the possibility of separating Ukraine and Moldova’s accession processes, with a decision potentially coming in June. In an interview with Radio Free Europe, Kos talked about the potential changes.

Ukraine's EU accession process could be blocked by Hungarian veto (Photo: AFP)

Hungary to Block Ukraine Accession

Kos stated that all member states support Moldova’s candidacy, but that's not the case with Ukraine.

We are already discussing with the member states what to do, because none of the member states is against opening the first accession chapter with Moldova,

she said, adding that in the case of Ukraine, Hungary is blocking the process.