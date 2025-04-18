Incredible Luxury: Tisza Party Politicians Living in Wealth

Peter Magyar’s party colleagues, not long ago embarking on political careers and often referred to as "voting machines", enjoy lifestyles far beyond the reach of the average Hungarian. The first Tisza politician's property we visited belongs to Kinga Kollar. The MEP, who campaigns for the withholding of EU funds due to Hungary, lives with her husband in a quiet, suburban area of Godollo in a jointly owned house.

Tisza Party MEP Kinga Kollar's "modest" house in Godollo. (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

According to her assets declaration, Kollar owns five properties:

a 120 sqm house on a 1004 sqm lot in Godollo (half ownership), a house on a nearly 900 sqm lot in Esztergom (full ownership), a small 30 sqm apartment in Budapest’s 1st District, a 114 sqm apartment in Budapest’s 7th District (half ownership), and perhaps most uniquely a 104 sqm holiday home in Funchal, Madeira.

Also listed on the assets declaration, King Kollar also has substantial financial savings and investments:

nearly 150 million forints (nearly €370,000) in stocks and investment portfolios, around 70 million forints (over €171,000 in bank deposits), a 2005 BMW 118d. The MEP is also part-owner of a business named YOLO Services Bt., she uses for accommodation letting services.

MEP Kinga Kollar's net worth may approach 700 million forints (over €1.7 million), while she speaks in the European Parliament about how deteriorating living standards in Hungary are beneficial to the opposition.