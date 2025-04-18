Kollár KingavagyonnyilatkozatadatbázisfővárosMagyar Péter
magyar

Incredible Luxury: Tisza Party Politicians Living in Wealth

Representatives of the Tisza Party live in lavish properties worth hundreds of millions of forints, boasting panoramic views and quiet neighborhoods in Budapest. These politicians, who actively campaign against Hungary in Brussels, evidently do not feel the declining living standards experienced by ordinary Hungarians.

Gábor Márton
2025. 04. 18. 16:34
Tisza Party leader Peter Magyar and Budapest City Council Tisza Party Group (Source: Facebook/ Tisza part Budapest, Photo: Krisztian Kovacs)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Peter Magyar’s party colleagues, not long ago embarking on political careers and often referred to as "voting machines", enjoy lifestyles far beyond the reach of the average Hungarian. The first Tisza politician's property we visited belongs to Kinga Kollar. The MEP, who campaigns for the withholding of EU funds due to Hungary, lives with her husband in a quiet, suburban area of Godollo in a jointly owned house.

20250416 budapest tisza part vezetok othona havran zoltan magyar nemzet
Tisza Party MEP Kinga Kollar's "modest" house in Godollo. (Photo: Zoltan Havran)
 

According to her assets declaration, Kollar owns five properties:

a 120 sqm house on a 1004 sqm lot in Godollo (half ownership), a house on a nearly 900 sqm lot in Esztergom (full ownership), a small 30 sqm apartment in Budapest’s 1st District, a 114 sqm apartment in Budapest’s 7th District (half ownership), and perhaps most uniquely a 104 sqm holiday home in Funchal, Madeira.

Also listed on the assets declaration, King Kollar also has substantial financial savings and investments:

nearly 150 million forints (nearly €370,000) in stocks and investment portfolios, around 70 million forints (over €171,000 in bank deposits), a 2005 BMW 118d. The MEP is also part-owner of a business named YOLO Services Bt., she uses for accommodation letting services.

MEP Kinga Kollar's net worth may approach 700 million forints (over €1.7 million), while she speaks in the European Parliament about how deteriorating living standards in Hungary are beneficial to the opposition. 

 

Szilvia Gemes and Her Apartment with  View of Buda Castle

Former Meta employee and current Budapest Assembly member Szilvia Gemes  of the Tisza Party also enjoys premium real estate. She and her husband own a five-room, 146 sqm luxury apartment in Budapest’s 12th District, offering a stunning view of Buda Castle.

20250416 budapest tisza part vezetok othona havran zoltan magyar nemzet
Szilvia Gemes's home, with stunning panoramic views. (Photo: Zoltan Havran)
20250416 budapest tisza part vezetok othona havran zoltan magyar nemzet
The Tisza Party politician lives in luxury. (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

The Tisza Party politician's assets declaration  shows that she earns 1 million forints (nearly €2000) gross monthly as the party's HR director. 

According to the Tisza Party website, Szilvia Gemes is also a headhunter and cultural manager. Her career started in ballet and theater production, and eventually went on to produce her own works. In the past few years, she has also worked as a business coach and headhunter.

She has a 25% stake in Plum Art Consulting Kft., a company involved in film and theater production and business partnerships. Interestingly, this firm also manages the Facebook page of actor Tamas Szabo-Kimmel, known for his active support of Gergely Karacsony’s mayoral bid campaigns. As for contact information, Gemes lists her work e-mail address.

Aron Porcher and the Parental Mansion

Tisza Party Budapest Assembly Member Aron Somerville Porcher is officially registered in a prestigious property in Budapest’s 3rd District that doesn’t appear in his Assets declaration. 

20250416 budapest tisza part vezetok othona havran zoltan magyar nemzet
The Tisza Party Budapest Councilman lives in his parents' house alongside a green area. (Photo: by Zoltn Havran)
20250416 budapest tisza part vezetok othona havran zoltan magyar nemzet
(Photo: by Zoltn Havran)

Land registry records show this luxury property, located near hiking trails on a nearly 3,000 sqm lot, is owned by his parents.

His declaration lists ownership of two Budapest apartments (48 sqm and 94 sqm) and three rural properties. He has 15 million forints (nearly €37,000) in savings and is repaying 99 million forints (over €242,400) in loans. Porcher holds an internationally accredited financial analyst degree.

Peter Magyar’s Luxury Lifestyle

The Tisza Party leader himself can't complain when it comes to surroundings. He lives in a 141 sqm, three-bedroom Budapest apartment on Kutvolgyi Road, once co-owned with his then wife, former Justice Minister Judit Varga. Following their divorce, the property became solely his.

20250416 budapest tisza part vezetok othona havran zoltan magyar nemzet
The Buda home of Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar. (Photo: Zoltan Havran)
20250416 budapest tisza part vezetok othona havran zoltan magyar nemzet
This is not the apartment on Gellert Hill that he received as a gift. (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

Despite less than transparent EU asset declaration rules, we know that Magyar earned 3.5 million forints (nearly €8,600) per month as CEO of the Student Loan Center (Diakhitel Kozpont Zrt.) between June 2019 and February 2022. He was also a board member, earning another monthly 400,000 forints (about €980). Additionally, he received payments from: Hiventures Zrt., Hodler Fund Management Zrt., MBH Bank Nyrt. Between August 2022 and February 2024, he earned 12.83 million forints (nearly €31,500) from board positions at public companies Magyar Kozut (public roads) and Volanbusz (intercity mass bus transport). Records show Peter Magyar viewed these public companies merely as sources of income, rather than workplaces, he often skipped meetings or voted passively, supporting nearly all proposals. At Volanbusz, he even supported fare increases and route closures. 

Interestingly, Magyar was also a supervisory board member at BMSK Zrt. — a state-owned construction, development and sports facility operation firm — during its last five months before closing in January 2023. 

That position and payment - 350 thousand forints (about €860) per month, amounting to 1.75 million forints (about €4,300)- was, however, not listed in his assets declaration.g ugyanis 2023. január elsején megszűnt.

While Tisza Party leaders speak out about Hungary’s economic struggles, their personal lifestyles tell a different story — one of wealth, property, and privilege, raising questions about credibility and alignment with average citizens’ realities.

Cover photo: Tisza Party leader Peter Magyar and Budapest City Council Tisza Party Group (Source: Facebook/ Tisza part Budapest)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Pilhál Tamás
idezojelekKollár Kinga

Brutális haciendákból örömködnek a magyarok romló életszínvonalán a tiszás arisztokraták

Pilhál Tamás avatarja

Mert a farizeusságnak, képmutatásnak, pofátlanságnak tényleg nincs határa.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu