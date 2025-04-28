kormányalaptörvénycsaládtámogatás
Government Aims for One Million Mothers to Receive PIT Exemption by 2029

By installing a puppet government, Brussels wants to unleash war, Ukraine, gender ideology, and migrants on Hungary, Minister of Culture and Innovation Balazs Hanko told Origo in an interview.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 04. 28. 10:37
Minister of Culture and Innovation Balazs Hanko (Photo: MTI/Judit Ruprech)
European culture and politics are under tremendous pressure, Balazs Hanko pointed out in connection with the recent amendment to the Fundamental Law passed by the National Assembly, which prioritizes family and child protection.

 Result of the vote on the fifteenth amendment of the Fundamental Law displayed on the screen at the plenary session of the National Assembly (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)

We Hungarians have lived here in the heart of Europe for more than a thousand years. We are an island of normality. We have always considered Christian values our own, and we still do today. This includes the order of the created world, which is based on and centered around families. Just as the National Assembly previously defined marriage as a union between a man and a woman, now we have also established that a person is biologically born either male or female and that one's sex at birth cannot legally be changed,

the minister told Origo. He added, "We are surrounded by an abnormal world here in the European Union. Aggressive LGBTQ propaganda spares no one, not even children. It attacks core values, family policies, culture, kindergartens, schools, and even parents."

The minister also noted that since the civic government took office in 2010, two hundred thousand more children were born in Hungary compared to the preceding 14 years. He discussed family support measures and the renewal of the university system, which readers can learn more about in Hungarian by clicking here.

