The full emergency resolution, adopted on April 29 by the EPP Congress’s resolution committee, was published by Bennfentes.net. The document makes it clear that the EPP wants to send more weapons and financial support to Ukraine, integrate Ukraine’s defense industry into European frameworks, restrict Rosatom’s European activities, and fast-track Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

Brussels truly wants to decide about Ukraine’s EU membership over our heads,

the portal emphasized.