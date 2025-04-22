Rendkívüli

'Brussels' Peter and Allies Push to Bring Ukraine Into the EU at Breakneck Speed

The many weapons, organized crime and drug trafficking are posing a serious threat, communications chief Tamas Menczer warned.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 04. 22. 9:37
Tamas Menczer, communications director of Hungary's ruling Fidesz-KDNP party alliance (Photo: Facebook / Tamas Menczer)
– “It’s so surprising… Just a week ago on Sunday, 'Brussels' Peter announced that he supports Ukraine’s EU membership. Then on Monday, Ursula von der Leyen stated that not only does she want to fast-track Ukraine into the EU, but Ukraine could even join the common internal market before it becomes a full member,” Tamas Menczer pointed out.

The communications director of Hungary1s ruling Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance recalled: 

They want to bring Ukraine into the EU at breakneck speed. And for this, they need the help that 'Brussels' Peter and the Tisza Party are giving them — as this suggests that Hungarians support Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

– “The danger is enormous! Ukrainians would flood the labor market in an instant. Jobs and wages would be at risk. There would be an influx of low-quality, genetically modified Ukrainian ‘food.’ The abundance of weapons, organized crime, and drug trafficking poses a serious threat. And all the EU funds rightfully due to us would go to Ukraine instead,” emphasized the communications director, who believes Ukraine’s EU membership would destroy Hungary.

Let’s not let this happen! Let's head into Voks 2025! Let us decide!

– Tamas Menczer urged, encouraging people to participate in the public opinion vote.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer (Source: Facebook)

 

