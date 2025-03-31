ukrajnaHáború UkrajnábanFidesz-KDNPBrüsszelMenczer TamásprideTisza Pártháború Ukrajnábanháborúpárti baloldalMagyar Péter
magyar

Tamas Menczer: Every Day, I Battle a Lunatic Named Peter Magyar + Video

According to Fidesz-KDNP's communications director, the leader of the Tisza Party has moved from being a shameless liar to a deranged individual after his "zebra" story.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 03. 31. 10:33
Tamas Menczer (Photo: HIR TV)
Tamas Menczer (Photo: HIR TV)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Tamas Menczer described Peter Magyar as a lunatic suffering from paranoia on the latest episode of HIR TV's Bayer Show.

Menczer Tamás (Fotó: HÍR TV)
Tamas Menczer (Photo: HÍRTV)

According to the communications director of Hungary's ruling Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance, the leader of the Tisza Party has transitioned from a shameless liar to the deranged category after his "zebra" story.

As an example, Menczer cited how Peter Magyar traveled to the city of Baja this week and posted that "state vehicles are following him," only for it later to emerge that State Secretary Attila Steiner was simply on his way to Paks at the same time.

Some in the Tisza Party have spotted the ministerial Skoda, began chasing it, and followed it themselves. Mr. Steiner even stated that he was not pursuing members of the Tisza Party — they were chasing him, to take photos - the politician explained.

 

According to Mr. Menczer, the key points of the so-called "zebra operation" are as follows:

- Zoo

- Professional responsible: Gyozike

- Zebra adoption

 

Tamas Menczer Also Spoke About Pride

A gyermekeket meg kell védeni és a pride-ot be kell tiltani – jelentette ki a Fidesz-KDNP kommunikációs igazgatója. Menczer Tamás kiemelte, hogy két felnőtt ember kit és hogyan szeret a törvény keretein belül, az sem a közéletet sem a politika világát nem érdekli, de az,

Children must be protected, and Pride must be banned," the communications chief of the Fidesz-KDNP alliance declared. Mr. Menczer emphasized that while the private relationships of two consenting adults within the boundaries of the law are of no concern to public life or politics, 

what happens at Pride events is harmful to children.

 

The Communications Chief Also Commented on Brussels' Proposed 72-Hour Survival Kit

Responding to the European Commission's proposal, the communications director of Fidesz-KDNP addressed the issue on the Bayer Show.

Mr. Menczer suggested that Ursula von der Leyen and Manfred Weber should prepare their own survival kits instead.

Let the President of the European Commission and the leader of the European People's Party put together a 72-hour survival kit. We can even prepare one for them, and they can take it and travel far away. Because Brussels is not the solution — it is the problem. That is why we say that we, patriots, must take over Brussels, and then we will restore Europe's peace and security.

So what we need here is not a 72-hour survival kit or any of this nonsense, but peace and security," he emphasized.

Tamas Menczer also spoke about why Tisza party chief Peter Magyar is referred to as a "bug," and why Ukraine cannot join the European Union.

To watch the full show, clink on the link below:

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer (Photo: HÍRTV) 

 

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekMárki-Zay Péter

Márki-Zay Péter lökheti a szakadékba Magyar Pétert

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

A bukott miniszterelnök-jelöltnek eljárt a szája.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.