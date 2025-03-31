Tamas Menczer: Every Day, I Battle a Lunatic Named Peter Magyar + Video

Tamas Menczer described Peter Magyar as a lunatic suffering from paranoia on the latest episode of HIR TV's Bayer Show.

Tamas Menczer (Photo: HÍRTV)

According to the communications director of Hungary's ruling Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance, the leader of the Tisza Party has transitioned from a shameless liar to the deranged category after his "zebra" story.

As an example, Menczer cited how Peter Magyar traveled to the city of Baja this week and posted that "state vehicles are following him," only for it later to emerge that State Secretary Attila Steiner was simply on his way to Paks at the same time.

Some in the Tisza Party have spotted the ministerial Skoda, began chasing it, and followed it themselves. Mr. Steiner even stated that he was not pursuing members of the Tisza Party — they were chasing him, to take photos - the politician explained.

According to Mr. Menczer, the key points of the so-called "zebra operation" are as follows:

- Zoo

- Professional responsible: Gyozike

- Zebra adoption