Magyar Péter főembere katonákat küldene Ukrajnába, ha az ország az EU tagja lenne

No One Has Ever Dunked on Peter Magyar Like Janos Lazar Just Did + Video

Janos Lazar didn’t hold back when addressing the insider trading allegations connected to Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party. The minister of Construction and Transport offered both a “milder” and a “stronger” take on the situation.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 04. 05. 11:39
Peter Magyar, Tisza Party president (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)
During a public Q&A event in Paty dubbed Lazarinfo, Janos Lazar responded to a question about the left-wing Tisza Party chief's stock market scandal with a pointed and unfiltered answer—later sharing the video on his social media.

Páty, 2025. április 4.Lázár János építési és közlekedési miniszter (b) és Menczer Tamás, a Fidesz-KDNP kommunikációs igazgatója, a térség fideszes országgyűlési képviselője közös utcafórumot tart Pátyon 2025. április 4-én.MTI/Kocsis Zoltán Magyar Péter
Janos Lazar spoke frankly about Peter Magyar's actions (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Kocsis)

Lazar explained that when it comes to Magyar's insider trading, there are two ways to describe what happened: “The polite, gentlemanly version,” he began, “is that when my fellow, now former Minister Judit Varga joined the government in 2018, she pulled some strings for her then-husband, Peter Magyar, helping him into senior position on the boards of private firms—like at a bank, for instance.”

He continued:

At this bank, it’s alleged he gained access to insider information as a decision-maker and used that knowledge for personal gain on the stock market, particularly when being tipped off about rising securities prices.

After laying out this version, Lazar offered the second, blunter regional description of what happened:

Where I come from, we say this insider trading means that not long ago, Peter Magyar was licking the ten-cent piece out of Lorinc Meszaros’s a**,

he said, adding: “Just so we’re speaking clearly—maybe this it will be more understandable. That is what happened.” 

Cover Photo: Peter Magyar, Tisza Party president (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)

