During a public Q&A event in Paty dubbed Lazarinfo, Janos Lazar responded to a question about the left-wing Tisza Party chief's stock market scandal with a pointed and unfiltered answer—later sharing the video on his social media.
No One Has Ever Dunked on Peter Magyar Like Janos Lazar Just Did + Video
Janos Lazar didn’t hold back when addressing the insider trading allegations connected to Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party. The minister of Construction and Transport offered both a “milder” and a “stronger” take on the situation.
Lazar explained that when it comes to Magyar's insider trading, there are two ways to describe what happened: “The polite, gentlemanly version,” he began, “is that when my fellow, now former Minister Judit Varga joined the government in 2018, she pulled some strings for her then-husband, Peter Magyar, helping him into senior position on the boards of private firms—like at a bank, for instance.”
He continued:
At this bank, it’s alleged he gained access to insider information as a decision-maker and used that knowledge for personal gain on the stock market, particularly when being tipped off about rising securities prices.
After laying out this version, Lazar offered the second, blunter regional description of what happened:
Where I come from, we say this insider trading means that not long ago, Peter Magyar was licking the ten-cent piece out of Lorinc Meszaros’s a**,
he said, adding: “Just so we’re speaking clearly—maybe this it will be more understandable. That is what happened.”
Cover Photo: Peter Magyar, Tisza Party president (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)
Hungary FM: We Condemn Incidents Targeting Hungarians in Romania
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto called the attacks unacceptable.
Hungary FM: Europeans Pursue Pro-War Strategy, While Americans, Hungarians Pursue Peace
"We consider energy supply security a matter of sovereignty," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto says.
Hungarians Will Decide on Ukraine's EU Membership
The distribution of ballots for the upcoming consultative vote will begin soon.
Hungary a Defender of Civilizational and Judeo-Christian Values
According to the expert, cooperation between Hungary and Israel is of vital importance in all areas.
