PM Orban Announces Freeze on Telecom and Bank Fees + Video

"Our most important agenda item at the cabinet meeting was the continuation of price cuts," Viktor Orban announced on his social media page. The prime minister recalled that the government has successfully taken action against price hikes in the food sector, bringing down prices for thirty staple food items.

Banking and telecommunications services are next in line, as their prices have also risen significantly in recent times, PM Orban pointed out.

"We’ll negotiate with the banks later. Today, the economic minister reported on the negotiations with telecommunications companies. These talks have yielded results, and the government has reached agreements," he said.

Big telecommunication service providers will not raise their fees until July 1, 2026, and those that have increased their prices this year must roll them back to the levels on January 1. Furthermore, the biggest Hungarian-owned telecom company also pledged to introduce new, preferential fees for retail subscribers,

Viktor Orban said, pointing out that this applies to television, internet, and mobile phone services, too.

The banks are getting ready, we're continuing the price reductions,

the prime minister added.

The decisions made at Wednesday's cabinet meeting will be detailed at today's government press briefing. The online edition of Magyar Nemzet will provide live updates on the announcements.