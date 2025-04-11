Recep Tayyip ErdoganTörökországOrbán Viktor
PM Orban Meets President Erdogan Again + Photos

A major event in international diplomacy is currently underway in Antalya, drawing several global political leaders to the venue. Among them is Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who held talks with, among others, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. In addition to the official forum program, bilateral meetings have also taken place.

Wiedermann Béla
2025. 04. 11. 19:35
Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the diplomatic forum in Antalya (Photo: AFP)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the diplomatic forum in Antalya (Photo: AFP)
This year’s diplomatic forum is being held in Antalya, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban among the participants. Hungary's prime minister traveled to Turkey at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and is using the occasion to hold talks with several other heads of state and government.

Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök és Ilham Aliyev azerbajdzsáni elnök az Antalyai Diplomáciai Fórumon.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the diplomatic forum in Antalya.
Photo: Vivien Cher Benko / MTI / Prime Minister’s Press Office

Orban in Talks with His Counterparts in Antalya

According to photos released by Prime Minister Orban’s Press Office, Hungary's premier met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on April 11. Based on the images, the two leaders held discussions within the framework of the diplomatic forum in Antalya.

The parties discussed securing Hungary’s energy supply from the south.

Due to Ukraine’s hostile stance, Hungary’s eastern gas supply has essentially ceased, making the TurkStream pipeline the only viable route for ensuring safe energy supplies and maintaining utility cost reductions. The leaders also discussed expanding Hungarian–Turkish economic, military, and defense cooperation, the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Press Office added.

The Hungarian prime minister also met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and attended the forum’s opening event, where he was seated alongside several other heads of state.

According to an earlier statement, PM Orban is conducting bilateral talks with participating presidents on the sidelines of the official forum. 

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the diplomatic forum in Antalya (Photo: AFP)

