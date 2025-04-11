PM Orban Receives VMSZ/SVM President Balint Pasztor

During the meeting, they discussed the Vojvodina economic development program and the development of the Hungarian institutional network in Vojvodina.

Balint Pasztor expressed his gratitude to the Hungarian government for its consistent national policy measures,

according to the statement.

Pasztor shared details of the meeting on his social media. He wrote:

Today, at my request, Prime Minister Viktor Orban received me at the Carmelite Monastery. I informed him about the events of the past months and emphasized that even during Serbia’s internal political crisis, VMSZ/SVM represented the values of normalcy, common sense, and dialogue, always placing the interests of the community, peace, and development above all else.

Pasztor emphasized that while VMSZ/SVM continues to operate independently in politics, it also cooperates with legitimate Serbian forces to further strengthen the Serbian–Hungarian strategic partnership — something he said is a fundamental interest on both sides of the border.

As a result of the continuation of our economic development program, last year we were able to support 1,811 new applicants, with a total of nearly 21 million euros. I also informed PM Orban that we are actively working on VMSZ/SVM's new economic development strategy, which also focuses on encouraging our compatriots currently living abroad to return home,

He added that he thanked Viktor Orban and the Hungarian government for their “consistent national policy measures that help us thrive in our homeland,” as well as for their decisions that facilitate smoother road border crossings between the two countries. He also presented specific plans regarding the development of the Hungarian institutional network in Vojvodina.

Thank you, Mr. Prime Minister, for your support and encouraging words!

the Vojvodina-Hungarian politician concluded his post.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban received Balint Pasztor, President of VMSZ/SVM.