Once again this year, the ham is cooking, and now government members have shared what it takes to make good Easter ham. According to Justice Minister Bence Tuzson, you need a large pot, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto says you need a nice piece of ham. You can watch the rest of the answers below:

Viktor Orban has previously shared how he cooks Easter ham: the prime minister adds garlic and pepper to the water used for cooking the ham, and if he has some juniper berries, he adds them too.