PM Orban: Tisza Party Backs Ukraine's EU Bid, Signaling Birth of a Brussels-Tisza Pact

“Yesterday the truth was revealed — the Tisza Party said yes to Ukraine’s EU membership,” Viktor Orban said in a video posted on social media, referring to Peter Magyar’s initiative. The PM emphasized that this marks the birth of a pact between Brussels and the Tisza Party.

Manfred Weber, European People's Party president and Peter Magyar, Tisza Party chief (Photo: Miklos Teknos)

He continued, saying Brussels wants the pro-Ukraine Tisza Party to take power in Hungary, and in exchange, the party supports Ukraine’s EU accession. “This would destroy the Hungarian economy. Let’s not allow the Tisza Party to hand over the future of Hungary to Brussels in return for power. Let us be the ones who decide. Vote in 2025. Let’s decide ourselves!” the prime minister urged in his video message.

The Government Seeks Hungarians' Opinion

The government recently launched a public consultation, asking voters whether they support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. The aim is to represent the Hungarian people’s position in EU decision-making based on the outcome.

It’s worth recalling that on March 15, Viktor Orban laid out his "12 Points," including one pertaining to Ukraine’s membership: “Union, but without Ukraine.” Earlier, on March 6, an extraordinary EU summit was held in Brussels, focusing on Ukraine’s potential accession and Europe’s defense strategy. After the meeting, Orbaán expressed his concerns, stating that:

accession would pose serious economic and security risks for Hungary, from both a political and economic perspective.

As a result, the Hungarian government decided to launch a public opinion vote. Voters will receive a ballot by mail.

The ballot will contain a single question: “Do you support Ukraine becoming a member of the European Union? Yes or No?”

Voting will follow the same procedure as in a parliamentary election — placing an X in the circle above either “Yes” or “No.” The ballot will be printed on secure paper that cannot be copied or reproduced. It can be returned free of charge in a postage-paid envelope. Votes will be counted in the presence of a notary.