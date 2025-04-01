Surrendering Hungarian Sovereignty Is Treason

The international Left operates as a mafia-style network that Hungary’s globalist left-wing agents are a part of, Miklos Szantho said, also listing corruptly, foreign-funded media outlets as members, which he claims are more akin to ideology-driven fabricators of "news", rather than genuine journalists. “Media is not just a cultural issue; it is also a matter of national security and security policy and consequently a sovereignty issue,” he emphasized.

Sanctioned Foreign Agents in the West

Szantho stressed that to protect Hungary’s sovereignty and national security, it is necessary to expose organizations and media outlets that attempt to manipulate Hungarian domestic politics for foreign interests using foreign money and influence. “Citizens should have access to information on who writes these foreign-funded articles, where the money comes from, and whose interests are being served.”

He pointed out that

in the U.S. and France, those labeled as foreign agents do not escape sanctions.

He argued that the public must be informed that Hungarian fake news outlets and foreign-backed, so-called NGO are actually political actors. “This is also a democracy issue because fake news media and pseudo-civil organizations mislead citizens by presenting a false image of themselves.”

No Pride in the Caliphate

On the woke propaganda promulgated through social media and streaming platforms, the think tank director noted: “Some claim that due to the complex technological background, it is impossible to regulate these platforms by legal means. But when national economic or security concerns arise, states' security/technology infrastructure have no problem suspending or banning certain portals and social media platforms—as the U.S. Democratic administration had done.” In fact he also highlighted a double standard: as per bilateral agreement, some staunchly committed woke corporations do not extend their global rainbow campaigns to Gulf countries “There is no Pride in the Caliphate.”

Szantho stressed that while Hungarian laws allow for the filtering or blocking of certain content, parental responsibility is even more crucial.

“Streaming and social media platforms pose a threat to children due to woke and gender propaganda, so parents must take control.”

“If parents don’t pay attention and believe their child is only consuming some cute ‘sensitizing’ content, their children may actually fall victim to political propaganda.”

Parents must pay attention so their children do not become victims of political propaganda. (Photo by NurPhoto via AFP)

Surrendering Even a Little Sovereignty Is Treason

Szantho also addressed Peter Magyar’s controversial statement that “there’s nothing wrong with giving up a little sovereignty". “That’s how it always starts,” the think tank director warned, comparing the politician's approach to past historic experience. The Hungarian Soviet Republic in 1919 came with social democrats initially flirting "just a little" with the communists. Later Hungary's fascists (Arrow Cross Party) initially wanted to implement only a fraction of Nazi Germany’s policies. And similarly, during the coalition period following World War II, gradual total submission to the Soviets began under the guise of a “people’s front policy".

The same mentality, Szantho posits, exists today among Western European liberal elites,who talk about “increasing unity among the peoples of Europe". The end result of these projects has always been that an empire tried to absorb Hungary. But our nation’s 1,100-year history has been a continuous fight against imperial domination.

Those who advocate that we gradually give up a little more sovereignty are traitors.

Szantho concluded by comparing them to Gereb, the traitor from The Paul Street Boys (a famous Hungarian novel). However, he argued that the globalists’ are even worse: “Gereb only betrayed his childhood friends. The globalists are betraying their entire nation.”