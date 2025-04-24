Rendkívüli

Bennfentes kereskedelem: bebizonyosodott, hogy Magyar Péter hazudott

Tamas Menczer: Peter Magyar Threatens Those Investigating His Murky Deals

Peter Magyar is growing increasingly desperate over his insider trading scandal.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 04. 24. 13:29
Menczer Tamás a Fidesz kommunikációs igazgatója. Facebook/Menczer Tamás
Peter Magyar threatened a female employee of the Hungarian National Bank simply because she dared to ask him a few questions about insider trading, recalled Tamas Menczer during a joint press briefing with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto held ahead of a public forum organized by the Fidesz in Pilisvorosvar on Wednesday.

Commenting on the behavior of the Tisza Party's leader, Tamas Menczer pointed out that: “He is already abusing his position, as is evident, and threatening those who investigate his dirty deals."

He said Peter Magyar has committed a crime and is trying to escape accountability through intimidation. “Naturally, all of this is outrageous and unacceptable. It’s clear that Peter Magyar is nervous. I assume it's not without reason,” said the communications director of the alliance of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats (KDNP).

As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, the news outlet Index obtained the list of questions that the central bank had sent to Peter Magyar as part of a legal process. The bank's staff confronted the politician with specific problematic transactions that he had previously denied, but which could substantiate suspicions of insider trading.

As reported yesterday, on April 22, 2025, a female employee of the Hungarian National Bank (MNB) received an angry phone call. The caller — later revealed to be Peter Magyar, president of the Tisza Party — criticized the central bank’s market supervision procedures in an irritated, accusatory tone.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, communications director of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats (Source: Facebook)

