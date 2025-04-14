Kinga Kollar's confession, reminiscent of ex-PM Gyurcsany's infamous Őszöd speech, in which she stated during a council meeting that the opposition's chances improve when Hungary is blackmailed with EU funds, has outraged the public. She mentioned, among other things, that the renovation of fifty hospitals is being delayed, whivh has a negative impact on Hungarian citizens, but probably benefits the Tisza Party's electoral prospects.

The video, which caused public uproar, went viral on the internet. Subsequently, publicist Zsolt Bayer, representing the CÖF–CÖKA forum, announced a protest for Saturday afternoon at Budapest's Millenaris park. The demonstration, where prominent public figures such as Bence Apati, Tamas Menczer, Zsolt Bayer, and Gergely Gulyas - PM Orban's office chief - each delivered a speech, drew a massive crowd; by 3 p.m., the park was already jam packed with people.

Bence Apati sent a message to Peter Magyar from the protest:

Peti, Hungarians don't like traitors, just saying. Actually, we're saying it! There are so many of us!

Tamas Menczer also spoke at the protest, stating that there are those who love Hungary and its people, and there are those who act against them. The communications director of the Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance declared that the Tisza members have betrayed Hungary and are even proud of it, having allied with Brussels to achieve their political goals.

He emphasized that he demands the disappearance of traitorous representatives from public life.

We must protect Hungary against traitors,

– he highlighted.

– "We are here in such high numbers because we want to reject the politics that explicitly aims to harm Hungarians,” declared Gergely Gulyas, the minister in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office, at the protest held at Millenaris park. “They believe that the worse it is for the country, the better it is for them.”

We thought Őszöd was by the Lake Balaton, but it turns that out it's by the Tisza,

– the minister noted.

Mr. Gulyas emphasized that the Tisza members, especially Peter Magyar, believe they are above the law. “We had already suspected that Hungarian interests don't matter to the Tisza Party. But now it's evident that while the homeland cannot be in opposition, traitors can,” the politician stated.

Brussels' paid agents are not ashamed; they are outright proud of betraying everything that's important to us.

This is about how, according to "Brussels Peter" and his associates, the withholding of EU funds due to Hungarians — which has resulted in the cancellation of fifty hospital renovations — is extremely gratifying, with the added benefit of positive prospects for the 2026 elections,” said Zsolt Bayer at the protest. According to our columnist, anyone who doesn't understand this understands nothing.

– Anyone who misinterprets this is an agent. Anyone who likes this is a traitor. And the one who's even proud of it is non other than Brussels Peter,” he added.