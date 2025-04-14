Kollár KingaBrüsszel PéterpénzhazaárulásMagyar Péterbeszéd
Tisza Party Says Yes to Ukraine's EU Membership

The Tisza Party and Brussels have conspired against the Hungarian people in a deceitful manner. This is clearly demonstrated by the scandalous video of Tisza Party MEP Kinga Kollar, which spread like wildfire across the internet. On Saturday afternoon, our columnist Zsolt Bayer, representing the CÖF–CÖKA forum, announced a protest. The event held at Budapest's Millenaris park was packed; during the speeches, there was barely any room to move. On Sunday, the National Resistance Movement launched a petition demanding that those who collude with Brussels against Hungary should disappear from public life.

2025. 04. 14. 15:43
Protest organized by CÖF-CÖKA, against the Tisza Party (Photo: Zoltan Havran)
Kinga Kollar's confession, reminiscent of ex-PM Gyurcsany's infamous Őszöd speech, in which she stated during a council meeting that the opposition's chances improve when Hungary is blackmailed with EU funds, has outraged the public. She mentioned, among other things,  that the renovation of fifty hospitals is being delayed, whivh has a negative impact on Hungarian citizens, but probably benefits the Tisza Party's electoral prospects.

The video, which caused public uproar, went viral on the internet. Subsequently, publicist Zsolt Bayer, representing the CÖF–CÖKA forum, announced a protest for Saturday afternoon at Budapest's Millenaris park. The demonstration, where prominent public figures such as Bence Apati, Tamas Menczer, Zsolt Bayer, and Gergely Gulyas - PM Orban's office chief - each delivered a speech, drew a massive crowd; by 3 p.m., the park was already jam packed with people. 

Bence Apati sent a message to Peter Magyar from the protest:

Peti, Hungarians don't like traitors, just saying. Actually, we're saying it! There are so many of us!

Tamas Menczer also spoke at the protest, stating that there are those who love Hungary and its people, and there are those who act against them. The communications director of the Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance declared that the Tisza members have betrayed Hungary and are even proud of it, having allied with Brussels to achieve their political goals.

He emphasized that he demands the disappearance of traitorous representatives from public life.

We must protect Hungary against traitors,

 – he highlighted.

– "We are here in such high numbers because we want to reject the politics that explicitly aims to harm Hungarians,” declared Gergely Gulyas, the minister in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office, at the protest held at Millenaris park. “They believe that the worse it is for the country, the better it is for them.”

We thought Őszöd was by the Lake Balaton, but it turns that out it's by the Tisza,

– the minister noted.

Mr. Gulyas emphasized that the Tisza members, especially Peter Magyar, believe they are above the law. “We had already suspected that Hungarian interests don't matter to the Tisza Party. But now it's evident that while the homeland cannot be in opposition, traitors can,” the politician stated.

Brussels' paid agents are not ashamed; they are outright proud of betraying everything that's important to us.

This is about how, according to "Brussels Peter" and his associates, the withholding of EU funds due to Hungarians — which has resulted in the cancellation of fifty hospital renovations — is extremely gratifying, with the added benefit of positive prospects for the 2026 elections,” said Zsolt Bayer at the protest. According to our columnist, anyone who doesn't understand this understands nothing.

– Anyone who misinterprets this is an agent. Anyone who likes this is a traitor. And the one who's even proud of it is non other than Brussels Peter,” he added.

After Saturday's protest, PM Viktor Orban also posted on his social media:

The homeland cannot be in opposition, but traitors can. Those who work against Hungary in Brussels should disappear from public life!

 

Hungarians Outraged by Kinga Kollar's Remarks

It is clear that the statement made by Tisza MEP Kinga Kollar is entirely unacceptable, not only for those with right-wing sentiments but for all Hungarians,” said Laszlo Dornfeld to our newspaper. The lead analyst at the Budapest-based Center for Fundamental Rights declared that he finds it outrageous that Ms. Kollar expressed joy over the worsening situation for Hungarian citizens, from which the Tisza members seek political gain.

This, in many ways, is reminiscent of (ex-PM Gyurcsany's) Őszöd speech, just as the elemental outrage that it's caused. It has become clear that the party, which previously claimed to distance itself from the former opposition's efforts to use the withholding of EU funds to facilitate a change in government, was lying, and now Kinga Kollar has admitted the truth about this

– Mr. Dornfeld stated, adding that this is a statement that cannot be defended in any form.

 

Utter Silence from the Tisza Party

Tisza Party members are now frightened, as evidenced by the left-wing 21 Research Institute surveying public opinion regarding Kinga Kollar's resignation. Naturally, it remains unclear who commissioned the survey, and they did not respond to our inquiries. We wanted to know whether the survey was commissioned  by the Tisza Party, and when exactly the research institute would publish the results. However, neither Tisza, nor the research institute responded to our questions, choosing silence instead.

 

Peter Magyar's Party Campaigned Against Hospital Developments

State Secretary for Health Peter Takacs published a list of healthcare institutions whose construction or renovation did not materialize due to blocked EU funds.

The state secretary emphasized that 

they will also make public the lists of all road, rail, industrial, and educational developments planned to be implemented from the blocked recovery fund.

 

Petition Launched for the Resignation of Traitorous MEP

The National Resistance Movement demands that those who conspire with Brussels against Hungary disappear from public life; therefore, they launched a petition. The speech delivered by Tisza MEP Kinga Kollar revealed that the Tisza Party and Brussels havce conspired against the Hungarian people. They agreed to destroy the Hungarian economy, healthcare, and lower the living standards of Hungarians to help the Tisza Party gain power, the National Resistance Movement wrote in its appeal regarding the petition.

They emphasized:

We also know full well that Brussels does not help the Tisza Party for free. We know what they ask in return from Peter Magyar and his associates: the Tisza Party must unconditionally support Ukraine, Ukraine's EU accession, and every Brussels measure, no matter how much harm it causes to Hungarians.

Peter Magyar's associate, Kinga Kollar, previously stated at a Brussels committee meeting that she believes the withholding of EU funds is working well and effectively, as it hinders Hungary's economic development, resulting in canceled investments and hospital renovations. According to the Tisza Party politician, the upside is that Hungarians' declining living standards is benefitting the opposition.

 

Tisza Party Said Yes to Ukraine's EU Membership

Additionally, on Sunday afternoon the Tisza Party presented the results of its "Voice of the Nation" campaign launched in early March. Regarding the question of Ukraine's EU membership, most Tisza sympathizers – rather unsurprisingly – answered affirmatively: fully, 58.18% of respondents supported Ukraine's EU membership, so we can say the Tisza Party says "yes" to Ukraine's EU membership. 

Tamas Menczer also responded to the result, stating:

Brussels Peter has announced that, on the orders of Ursula von der Leyen, he supports Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. That’s why he staged the fake vote and the signature drive. The voice of the Tisza Party is the voice of Brussels.

 

 


 

