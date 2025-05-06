Convicted ISIS Sympathizer Demands €144K from Germany to Leave Country

The 37-year-old Syrian-born Islamist, Abdulhadi B., was convicted by a court of having actively recruited supporters for the Islamic State (ISIS) terror organization and of having attempted to persuade two men to carry out suicide bombings in Syria. After his release from prison in 2022, he was placed under strict restrictions in Bavaria for being classified as dangerous. He is not allowed to leave his residence in Tirschenreuth or have internet access on his cell phone.

Abdulhadi B. is now attempting to overturn these court-imposed restrictions and has filed a lawsuit at the Regensburg Administrative Court. Among other demands, he is seeking the removal of his residence obligation in Tirschenreuth.

As the reason for this demand, he cites open hostility toward him in the area, especially following the recent attacks in Solingen and Mannheim, claiming a driver once tried to run him over.

He also filed a separate legal challenge against the internet ban on his phone, arguing that he wants to attend online courses offered by the Bavarian Red Cross.

Der 37-jährige Syrer aus Tirschenreuth, Abdulhadi B., der wegen IS-Unterstützung zu über fünf Jahren Haft verurteilt wurde, stellt Ansprüche an den deutschen Staat und verlangt 144.000 Euro für seine freiwillige Ausreise – als „Entschädigung“. https://t.co/EUz8Q4JUBo pic.twitter.com/fjvHud065W — NIUS (@niusde_) May 2, 2025

During a break in the court proceedings, he had this to say about his potential deportation:

If I leave, it will only be on a voluntary basis — and only if I receive €144,000 from you.

When asked by German newspaper Bild how he arrived at that amount, the ISIS sympathizer said he calculated it himself as compensation the German state supposedly owes him for his time in prison. “I was convicted unlawfully,” he claimed, adding that

if he receives the money, he would be willing to emigrate to Canada.

Abdulhadi B. originally arrived in Germany twelve years ago on a student visa to study medicine. According to Focus, alongside instructions for suicide bombings, he allegedly also “trained” his former partner’s son to become an ISIS fighter. Investigators also discovered bomb-making manuals and a video tantamount to a confession on his mobile phone.

Cover photo: Illustration (Source: AFP)