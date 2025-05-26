The Center for Fundamental Rights has revealed prominent names who will be taking the stage at this year’s CPAC Hungary event.

Andrej Babis is also a guest speaker at CPAC Hungary 2025 (Photo: AFP)

Andrej Babiš, former Czech Prime Minister, Prominent confirmed speakers to take the stage at this year’s CPAC Hungary include: Mateusz Morawiecki, former Polish Prime Minister, Andrej Babis, Former Czech Prime Minister, Herbert Kickl, leader of Austria’s Freedom Party (FPO), and Michael Knowles, popular commentator from the Daily Wire (USA).

More on Newly Announced CPAC Hungary Speakers

Mateusz Morawiecki, former Prime Minister of Poland and President of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), personally stood with Hungary when Brussels attacked the country over its child protection laws and anti-migration measures. Now facing political persecution in his own country by those who once promised rule of law, he remains loyal to Christian values and the Polish nation.

Andrej Babi, former Prime Minister of Czechia and co-founder of the Patriots for Europe movement, firmly opposes arms shipments and migration quotas. He advocates for peace through negotiations and sovereignty through strong borders and a firm stance against Brussels—aligning closely with Hungary's conservative approach.

Herbert Kickl, leader of the Austrian Freedom Party, heads the patriotic movement that recently won elections in Austria. Despite the blockade by the war-mongering Brussels elite and local allies of Manfred Weber, Kickl prioritizes Austria’s defense. Following Viktor Orban’s example, he stands for national identity and against illegal migration.

Michael Knowles, American commentator from the Daily Wire, is a fierce critic of gender ideology and a vocal supporter of Donald Trump's peace initiatives. He staunchly supports peace, sovereignty and the example set by Hungary—calling the Central European country “the guiding star of the West.”

Cover photo: CPAC Hungary 2024 (Photo: AFP)