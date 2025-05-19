Rendkívüli

Hungarian President Invites Pope Leo XIV to Visit Hungary

President Tamas Sulyok has extended an invitation to Pope Leo XIV to visit Hungary at his earliest convenience, according to a statement from the Presidential Office published by MTI.

Forrás: MTI2025. 05. 19. 10:06
Tamas Sulyok, President of Hungary (Photo: Istvan Mirko)
Tamas Sulyok personally congratulated Pope Leo XIV on the beginning of his Petrine ministry. Following yesterday's inaugural Mass at the Vatican — where Sulyok participated as the head of the Hungarian delegation — the Holy Father greeted delegation leaders with a handshake. Hungary's president exchanged a few words with the new head of the Catholic Church.

President extended an invitation to the Pope, requesting that he visit Hungary again as soon as circumstances allow.

The invitation was expressed with the hope that the Bishop of Rome would visit the entire Hungarian community, just as his predecessor Pope Francis had done, the statement added.

 

Cover photo: Tamas Sulyok, President of Hungary (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

