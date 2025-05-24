Hungarian President: The Osaka World Expo Draws Attention to Crucial Issues

Osaka — a beautiful and vibrant city — is a worthy venue for this globally significant event. The work and achievements of the expo’s organizers deserve high praise.

Tamas Sulyok added, noting:

Japan is a unique and highly respected country in our eyes. As Hungarians, we came from the East and settled in the heart of Europe. That’s why we view Eastern cultures — including Japan — with a kind of closeness and understanding that may differ from other European perspectives. We feel a connection with Japan, despite the 9,000 kilometers between us.

He described Hungary's view of Japan is a nation with a unique culture and with remarkable economic achievements and home to a people worthy of admiration.

Japan’s development and innovation — which elevated it to one of the world’s top economies — is truly impressive,

Tamas Sulyok said, remarking that Japan's performance is respected everywhere, including here.

We see the roots of Japan’s success in its ancient and rich culture and value system, which also inspire the world both economically and culturally.

Long-Standing Bilateral Relations

“Fruitful Japanese-Hungarian economic partnerships and flourishing cultural achievements mark the relationship between our countries,” Sulyok said. Shinji Takeuchi, Japan’s State Secretary for Economy, Trade and Industry, also highlighted this point in his speech opening Hungary's National Day at the expo.

Reflecting on history, diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in 1869 and since then, for more than 150 years, the two countries have deepened their ties of friendship and developed excellent cooperation in many fields of politics, economics, culture and science,

he said. The Hungarian president continued by saying:

181 Japanese companies currently operate in Hungary, employing more than 30,000 Hungarians and ensuring their livelihoods. Last year, a memorandum on energy cooperation was signed.

Tamas Sulyok emphasized the importance of strengthening the Japanese–Hungarian partnership and friendship.

I believe this world expo provides an excellent opportunity for that,

the president said and also highlighted that Hungary has long been a regular participant in world expos — events that offer valuable platforms to showcase Hungarian culture, the economy, innovation achievements, and the country’s broad economic potential.

Hungary is a nation with a long history. It is a stable, secure, value-preserving, and prosperous European country. It treats others with respect and is open to mutually beneficial cooperation," he emphasized. "My country holds great potential in science, culture, and innovation — something we have tried to present through this exhibition. Hungarian scientists, world-renowned artists and creative professionals demonstrate what Hungarian intellect and the creative power nurtured by our language and culture are capable of.

Visitors to the Hungarian pavilion will get a taste of this.

The Osaka World Expo draws attention to highly important areas. It truly matters how prepared we are to face the challenges of the near future. Societal change compels us to seek new paths so that the future remains livable — and to achieve this, we must use the most modern technologies,

Sulyok pointed out.

Promoting the peaceful coexistence of nations and cultures, respecting human dignity, and protecting our planet and environment’s sustainability are all core issues that shape our shared future,” the president said. “The area closest to my heart,” he added, “is the role of communities — how we preserve or create living, supportive networks. The expo not only inspires; it also provides direction and encourages action.

We trust the experiences gained here will inspire all visitors — whether they’re seeking business opportunities, cultural enrichment, or simply wish to learn more about a unique and value-preserving community such as the Hungarian one,

President Tamas Sulyok concluded.

After the speeches, the Hungarian State Folk Ensemble performed, accompanied by Szalonna and Band.

Cover photo: Hungarian President Tams Sulyok at the opening of Hungary’s National Day at World Expo 2025 in Osaka (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)