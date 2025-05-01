UkrajnaSzalay-Bobrovniczky KristófbékepártiEurópai NéppártManfred Weber
Hungary DM: Weber and His Allies Are Preparing to Prolong the War

According to Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, the European People's Party (EPP) is intent on continuing the war in Ukraine — a path that has already inflicted serious damage on the European Union through its unlimited support for Kyiv. He also warned that the EPP now has allies in Hungary pushing the same agenda.

Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky (Photo: MTI/Tamas Olah)
“Manfred Weber and his gang have already done enough harm to the European Union — and by extension, to Hungary as well,” said Szalay-Bobrovniczky when asked about his reaction to the EPP’s stance, which he claims favors prolonging the war.

The minister argued that the EU’s “unchecked” economic, financial, and military support for Ukraine has already caused significant harm to the European community, and that continuing down this path is “beyond comprehension.”

He also expressed concern that the EPP has found political allies in Hungary who support the same direction and seek power by aligning with these war-oriented goals. “This poses a serious risk for every Hungarian,” Szalay-Bobrovniczky added.

His comments mark yet another sign that Hungary’s government is adopting a firmly pro-peace stance in the run-up to the European Parliament elections, while portraying the European People’s Party as pushing for continued conflict.

Cover photo: Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky (Photo: MTI/Tamas Olah)

