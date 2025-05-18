Rendkívüli

Óriási hír: Kerkez Milos már megállapodott a Liverpoollal

Hungary FM: The Questions Nobody Ever Asks

Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, posed sharp questions to Peter Magyar, highlighting what he called a glaring contradiction between Magyar’s current criticisms of the government and his previous enthusiastic support for Fidesz. Szijjarto remarked that Magyar is rarely if ever confronted with such "uncomfortable questions".

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 18. 11:37
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister (Photo: Zoltan Mathe /MTI)
In a video shared on social media, Szijjarto reminded viewers that Peter Magyar had spent years actively participating in Fidesz events—often seated in the front row near Prime Minister Viktor Orban—and used to speak positively about how well things functioned in Hungary. Now, however, the Tisza Party leader strongly criticizes the very system he once emphatically praised.

Szijjártó Péter szerint Magyar Péternek nem teszik fel a kínos kérdéseket
According to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar is not being asked embarrassing questions. (Photo: MTI/Janos Vajda)

Szijjarto's first on the list of questions for Magyar that the Tisza Party chief refuses to provide answers to is:

Dear Mr. Party President, how many annual speeches [by PM Viktor Orban] did you sit in the front row for?

the foreign minister asked, pointing out that Magyar had previously held leadership roles in state institutions and 

openly praised the Fidesz-KDNP government’s performance

Szijjarto found it difficult to understand how someone who for long years had celebrated the government’s achievements now claims the system in Hungary is “horrible.” He continued:

Why did you accept those jobs? Why did you applaud? Why did you insist on sitting in the front at every Fidesz event? Why did you want to be in the prime minister’s inner circle—if everything was so terrible and we were as corrupt as you now say? What was going on for all those years?

Szijjarto also criticized the media for not confronting Magyar with these questions and expressed frustration that such inconsistencies are not being publicly scrutinized.

Why doesn't anyone ask him these questions? 'Dear Mr Party President, how many annual speeches did you attend and sit in the front row? Why did you enthusiastically applaud the prime minister? Why did you repeatedly say that everything was going fantastically in Hungary, and now insist that that everything that has happened over the recent years is horrible?' We have excellent journalists in this country, at least in the countryside I find that at least twenty questions are asked at every press conference. Why are these particular questions never put to Peter Magyar?

“This isn’t merely about a political U-turn. It’s a serious question of credibility, and it's high time it was properly addressed,” Szijjarto concluded.

 

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister (Photo: Zoltan Mathe /MTI)

