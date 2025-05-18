Hungary FM: The Questions Nobody Ever Asks

In a video shared on social media, Szijjarto reminded viewers that Peter Magyar had spent years actively participating in Fidesz events—often seated in the front row near Prime Minister Viktor Orban—and used to speak positively about how well things functioned in Hungary. Now, however, the Tisza Party leader strongly criticizes the very system he once emphatically praised.

According to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar is not being asked embarrassing questions. (Photo: MTI/Janos Vajda)

Szijjarto's first on the list of questions for Magyar that the Tisza Party chief refuses to provide answers to is:

Dear Mr. Party President, how many annual speeches [by PM Viktor Orban] did you sit in the front row for?

the foreign minister asked, pointing out that Magyar had previously held leadership roles in state institutions and