KDNP Proposal Brings Major Relief to Those Owing Back Taxes

A proposal to raise the threshold for installment payments to two million forints for individuals owing back taxes could assist thousands of families. Imre Vejkey, who submitted the amendment, told our newspaper that the measure aligns with their ongoing family support initiatives.

Máté Patrik
2025. 05. 25. 13:34
Illustration: Family (Photo: Pexels)
– “It is important for us to continually introduce new forms of relief for taxpayers,” Imre Vejkey told our newspaper. The parliamentary representative of the Christian Democratic People’s Party (KDNP) explained that he submitted an amendment to the bill on modifying tax obligations and tax laws.

Imre Vejkey, who submitted the proposal, says it could help thousands of families (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)

Under the amendment, the threshold for individuals with tax arrears would rise from one million to two million forints, up to which the tax authority may automatically approve, once a year, an installment plan of up to 12 months without further eligibility checks. For non-individual entities, the maximum installment period remains six months.

In the case of reliable non-individual taxpayers, the same threshold would increase from three million to five million forints.

The automatic approval process does not require complex decision-making, thereby accelerating procedures. Raising the debt threshold provides significant relief to taxpayers, as they no longer need to prove their income situation to the tax authority to qualify for the benefit.

 

Support for Those Owing Back Taxes 

Besides, the administrative burden on the tax authority will also be reduced, as in the case of individuals — with tax debts not exceeding two million forints (or five million for reliable taxpayers) — installment payments free of penalties are granted without discretionary review.

According to Mr. Vejkey, this measure will ease the burden on thousands of families and is in line with the government’s previous family support policies.

Referring to this week’s opening of parliamentary debate on the 2026 budget, the KDNP representative emphasized that what is under discussion and intended for adoption in June is a “peace budget.” He added that families could expect no help from the opposition, whose priority, he claimed, is to ensure that all funds go to Ukraine.

