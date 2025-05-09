Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor a Tihanyi Apátság átadóján: Az európai élet fundamentumai ma támadás alatt állnak + videó

Nagy MártonNagyváradárrésgazdasági növekedés
magyar

Marton Nagy: Boosting Economic Growth Most Important Task

Hungary's national economy minister addressed a conference in Oradea held as part of the Festum Varadinum, a series of events organized by the Hungarian community in Romania.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 09. 14:37
Hungarian Minister of National Economy Marton Nagy (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)
Hungarian Minister of National Economy Marton Nagy (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Accelerating economic growth and pushing it above 3 percent is the most important task, Minister of National Economy Marton Nagy said at the 4th Oradea Economic Conference on Thursday.

At the conference held in the Roman Catholic Episcopal Palace as part of the Festum Varadinum series, the minister discussed the main pillars of Hungary's economic policy and outlined the government's measures to keep inflation under control.

Following food products, profit margin freeze will also be extended to household goods, 

he said. Marton Nagy emphasized that the government’s message was understood by banks, telecommunications companies, and insurers, and they have reduced their profit margins. Regarding Romania, he spoke about the importance of foreign trade between the two countries.

"Today, Romania is Hungary’s second most important export market after Germany. [...] Exports to Romania total 8 billion euros, and Hungary's import reaches 3.5 billion," he said. He added that Hungary mainly exports machinery, food industry and agricultural products, while Hungary primarily imports energy carriers from Romania.

As the main lesson from the energy crisis that negatively affected the economy, the minister highlighted the importance of diversification. The event was also attended by Barna Tanczos, Romania’s finance minister, and Csaba Balint, a board member of the National Bank of Romania.

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekállamfő

Ez a romániai politikai jelen és jövő

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Lapunk publicistájának legfrissebb blogbejegyzése.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu