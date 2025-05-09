Marton Nagy: Boosting Economic Growth Most Important Task

Accelerating economic growth and pushing it above 3 percent is the most important task, Minister of National Economy Marton Nagy said at the 4th Oradea Economic Conference on Thursday.

At the conference held in the Roman Catholic Episcopal Palace as part of the Festum Varadinum series, the minister discussed the main pillars of Hungary's economic policy and outlined the government's measures to keep inflation under control.

Following food products, profit margin freeze will also be extended to household goods,

he said. Marton Nagy emphasized that the government’s message was understood by banks, telecommunications companies, and insurers, and they have reduced their profit margins. Regarding Romania, he spoke about the importance of foreign trade between the two countries.

"Today, Romania is Hungary’s second most important export market after Germany. [...] Exports to Romania total 8 billion euros, and Hungary's import reaches 3.5 billion," he said. He added that Hungary mainly exports machinery, food industry and agricultural products, while Hungary primarily imports energy carriers from Romania.

As the main lesson from the energy crisis that negatively affected the economy, the minister highlighted the importance of diversification. The event was also attended by Barna Tanczos, Romania’s finance minister, and Csaba Balint, a board member of the National Bank of Romania.