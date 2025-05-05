Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: Zelenszkij ukránbarát kormányt akar Magyarországon

AfD Strikes Back, Germany to Expect Tough Battle

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution after the agency classified the party as extremist. AfD seeks to overturn the classification through the court action, which could have serious consequences for both the party's future and German political life. The outcome of the legal battle could set a precedent for how political parties are monitored and classified in Germany.

Kozma Zoltán
2025. 05. 05. 14:45
AfD enters battle for its cause (Photo: AFP)
The conflict between the German Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and the office for the protection of the constitution has reached a new level after the party filed an emergency lawsuit against the domestic intelligence service. The dispute centers on the AfD's classification as an "extremist party." Before going to court, the AfD sent a warning to the office for the protection of the constitution on Friday, demanding the deletion of statements relevant to the party and the issuance of corrections.

Alice Weidel, co-chair of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, speaks at the party congress (Photo: AFP)

The party threatened to go to court if their demands were not met by 8am on Monday. As the office for the protection of the constitution failed to meet the demands, the AfD intends to seek redress through legal action.

On behalf of the AfD leadership, the law firm Hoecker is demanding that the domestic intelligence agency refrain from classifying the party as extremist, from monitoring it, and from investigating its activities. AfD aims to achieve this through a temporary order until a court ruling is issued. 

The party is also threatening fines if the agency fails to comply. The lawsuit proposes a financial penalty of "up to 10,000 euros" for each violation.

The lawyers argue that the extremist classification and its public disclosure clearly have a significant negative impact not only on the plaintiff/applicant but also on the democratic process itself.

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution announced on Friday that it has classified AfD as extremist. Previously, the internal intelligence service had treated the party as under “suspicion”.

AfD to Enter a Tough Battle

The administrative court in Cologne, where the office for the protection of the constitution is headquartered, is responsible in first instance for lawsuits against it.

This legal step marks a new chapter in the long-standing dispute between AfD and the domestic intelligence agency.

The party consistently disputes the extremist classification, arguing that it is a politically motivated decision that undermines democratic processes.

The intelligence agency, on the other hand, argues that AfD’s ideology and rhetoric contain extremist elements that could pose a threat to democratic order.

The outcome of the legal battle could not only impact AfD’s future, but also set a precedent for how political party classifications and monitoring are handled in Germany in the future.

Cover photo: AfD enters battle for its cause (Photo: AFP)

