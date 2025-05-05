AfD Strikes Back, Germany to Expect Tough Battle

The conflict between the German Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and the office for the protection of the constitution has reached a new level after the party filed an emergency lawsuit against the domestic intelligence service. The dispute centers on the AfD's classification as an "extremist party." Before going to court, the AfD sent a warning to the office for the protection of the constitution on Friday, demanding the deletion of statements relevant to the party and the issuance of corrections.

Alice Weidel, co-chair of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, speaks at the party congress (Photo: AFP)

The party threatened to go to court if their demands were not met by 8am on Monday. As the office for the protection of the constitution failed to meet the demands, the AfD intends to seek redress through legal action.

On behalf of the AfD leadership, the law firm Hoecker is demanding that the domestic intelligence agency refrain from classifying the party as extremist, from monitoring it, and from investigating its activities. AfD aims to achieve this through a temporary order until a court ruling is issued.