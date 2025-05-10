Ukraine's Secret Service in Cahoots with Tisza Party

On Thursday, a defense report was made public revealing that Ukraine's intelligence agency may be colluding with the opposition Tisza Party. According to the document, Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, earlier Hungary's chief of staff and now advisor to the Tisza Party, represented pro-Ukrainian views at NATO military meetings, contrary to Hungary’s official position, and regularly ended his speeches with the salute "Glory to Ukraine!"

Ukraine's influence threatens Hungary’s sovereignty, says the parliamentary group leader of Fidesz (Source: Facebook/Mate Kocsis)

Ukraine’s influence and the role of the Tisza Party

Apart from the defense report, an earlier audio recording also supports suspicions that Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi maintained active ties with Ukrainian military leaders.

If we really want to, we can reactivate these phone numbers once we get there,

he said at one point, adding that as chief of staff, he had the most meetings with Ukraine's former chief of staff. Fidesz considers it unacceptable for a Hungarian politician to maintain such a relationship with the military elite of a foreign power — especially given potential access to domestic secrets. Another development in the matter occurred Thursday, when the Tisza Party's leader harshly criticized Hungary’s military development program. According to Mate Kocsis, the accusations against the defense minister and the stirring of public sentiment could be part of a larger operation, potentially motivated not only by domestic political interests but also by external — Ukrainian — agendas. He stated:

This morning it became clear that the Ukrainian intelligence service is colluding with the Tisza Party.

Smear campaign and unprecedented developments

According to the parliamentary group leader, a large-scale smear campaign has been launched against Hungary, directed by Ukrainian intelligence services. Fidesz views this as a serious attempt at interference, particularly since a Hungarian political party may also be involved. Mate Kocsis put it bluntly:

In the history of free Hungary, it is unprecedented for the leaders of a Hungarian political party to take part in another country’s intelligence operations.

This poses a national security risk and is especially concerning given that recent events around the Tisza Party coincide with a sharp increase in public support for Ukraine’s fast-tracked EU accession, as seen in signature collection drives, the politician of Fidesz pointed out.

Could that have been part of the operation too?

Mate Kocsis raised the question, implying a deliberate and coordinated attempt to exert influence is underway. Fidesz made it clear: they will not remain silent if Hungary’s sovereignty is threatened.

"We will protect our homeland by all possible means!" Mate Kocsis wrote, ending his statement with "Glory to Hungary!"

During the day, Ukraine’s intelligence service claimed that two agents with ties to Hungary have been detained, accusing them of gathering information on military defenses and public sentiment in the Transcarpathian region.

According to the official Ukrainian version, the goal was to map the region’s defense weaknesses and gauge local reactions to a potential Hungarian military presence.

However, Hungary’s foreign minister called for caution regarding the accusations. Peter Szijjarto warned that such news should be treated carefully, as it may be part of a propaganda war.

Until proven otherwise, this should be classified as propaganda that must be handled with caution,

he stated.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party (Photo: AFP)