embercsempészmigránsmigrációs
magyar

This Is How Human Smugglers Operate Along Hungary’s Southern Border

While there has been a shift in attitude across Europe, Hungary continues to be punished for standing firm against migration.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 11. 16:49
Source: Europress/AFP
Source: Europress/AFP
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Smuggling gangs are actively targeting the southern border, as shown by border security data shared by Gyorgy Bakondi. According to the Prime Minister’s chief homeland security advisor, all forecasts indicate that the number of illegal migrants arriving in Europe will continue to rise, wrote the Hungarian news outlet  Ripost. Gyorgy Bakondi also stated that human traffickers are constantly monitoring opportunities and relocating forces, such as moving back from Bosnia to the Serbia-Hungary border.

Migránsok Spanyolországban (Fotó: AFP)
Photo: AFP

The Serbian portal APC reported that smugglers are operating along the entire green border, frequently changing transit points where they gather small groups (6–10 people) to attempt illegal border crossings. They use private homes as temporary accommodations, allowing many migrants to remain hidden and uncounted in official statistics. In addition to hiding in trucks, vans, and cars to cross the border, migrants are also trying to get through sections of the border fence that have been forcibly cut open.

Gyorgy Bakondi emphasized that

a growing number of countries view Hungary’s border protection system as a good solution

He pointed out that in Hungary, there are “no-go zones,” nor are there social tensions, crimes, or terrorist acts linked to migration. Although there is a clear shift in Europe, the double standards applied to Hungary remain unchanged, as the country is still being fined one million euros per day for refusing to implement the EU’s migration policy, he added.

Bakondi believes that changes among EU member states may eventually lead to a review of the EU’s migration policy.

The Patriots in the European Parliament are doing everything they can to help develop a more realistic system—one that addresses real dangers and considers the everyday needs of the public in this extremely serious issue,

he stated.

Cover photo:  Illustration (Photo: Europress/AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Pilhál Tamás
idezojelekMagyar Péter

Károlyi és Linder sem csókolgatta úgy ellenségeink talpát, ahogy Magyar Péterék

Pilhál Tamás avatarja

Ki az a ganajtúró lelkivilágú, aki magyar létére képes egy ellenségesen viselkedő latorállam hazánk elleni titkosszolgálati akcióját segíteni?

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu