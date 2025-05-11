This Is How Human Smugglers Operate Along Hungary’s Southern Border

Smuggling gangs are actively targeting the southern border, as shown by border security data shared by Gyorgy Bakondi. According to the Prime Minister’s chief homeland security advisor, all forecasts indicate that the number of illegal migrants arriving in Europe will continue to rise, wrote the Hungarian news outlet Ripost. Gyorgy Bakondi also stated that human traffickers are constantly monitoring opportunities and relocating forces, such as moving back from Bosnia to the Serbia-Hungary border.

The Serbian portal APC reported that smugglers are operating along the entire green border, frequently changing transit points where they gather small groups (6–10 people) to attempt illegal border crossings. They use private homes as temporary accommodations, allowing many migrants to remain hidden and uncounted in official statistics. In addition to hiding in trucks, vans, and cars to cross the border, migrants are also trying to get through sections of the border fence that have been forcibly cut open.

Gyorgy Bakondi emphasized that

a growing number of countries view Hungary’s border protection system as a good solution

He pointed out that in Hungary, there are “no-go zones,” nor are there social tensions, crimes, or terrorist acts linked to migration. Although there is a clear shift in Europe, the double standards applied to Hungary remain unchanged, as the country is still being fined one million euros per day for refusing to implement the EU’s migration policy, he added.

Bakondi believes that changes among EU member states may eventually lead to a review of the EU’s migration policy.

The Patriots in the European Parliament are doing everything they can to help develop a more realistic system—one that addresses real dangers and considers the everyday needs of the public in this extremely serious issue,

he stated.