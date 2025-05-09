Beyond what she said after the hearing, Kinga Kollar took to social media to lament the state of Hungary's healthcare system in a post filled with pathos, claiming: "Day after day, with healthcare lacking sufficient resources, people die." However, this is deeply hypocritical considering what she said recently in the European Parliament: she argued that it was good Hungary did not receive the EU funds it was entitled to, and she specifically highlighted that, as a result, 50 Hungarian hospitals could not be renovated. The most shocking part of her statement was her near-admission of political calculation, saying: if things are bad for the Hungarian people, it’s good for the opposition.

This is not just a slip of the tongue or a cynical remark. This statement reveals the true strategy of Kinga Kollar, the Tisza Party, and their allies in Brussels: to use the suffering of the Hungarian people as political capital to weaken the government. While the condition of some hospitals and the lack of EU funds is indeed a problem, instead of working to secure those funds and improve Hungarian healthcare, she is pleased that this is not happening – just because the government can be undermined.

This behavior is not representation, nor is it about protecting the interests of the Hungarian people – it is a calculated power game. What makes it especially outrageous is that it’s all wrapped in a moralizing tone. This kind of political conduct is not just problematic – it’s immoral. We must not remain silent when MEPs from Hungary – not for the first time – campaign against Hungarian voters while serving foreign interests. This is not a matter of opinion. It is outright treason.