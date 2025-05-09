képmutatóTisza PártKollár KingaEurópai UnióEurópai Parlamentképviselő
magyar

Kinga Kollar and Hundreds of Tricks in Brussels

What happens in Brussels when – almost – no one is watching? After a commissioner hearing at the European Parliament, Kinga Kollar, MEP for the Tisza Party, made it clear whose interests she represents: not those of the Hungarian people, but those of the Brussels bureaucrats. The disgraceful speech of the Tisza Party MEP is not without precedent – now the hypocrisy has been exposed by Tuzfalcsoport in its analysis.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 09. 15:39
Kinga Kollar, MEP from the Tisza Party, speaks at the European Parliament session in Brussels on November 18, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Purger Tamas)
On November 12, 2024, Piotr Serafin, then EU commissioner-candidate for budget, anti-fraud and public administration – now EU Commissioner – was heard by the European Parliament. After the hearing, Kinga Kollar spoke without any restraint, stating that EU funds should be delivered to Hungarian citizens and businesses by bypassing the Hungarian government.

Strasbourg, 2024. október 22. Kollár Kinga, a Tisza Párt EP-képviselője az Európai Parlament plenáris ülésén Strasbourgban 2024. október 22-én. MTI/Purger Tamás
Kinga Kollar, MEP for the Tisza Party, at the European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg on October 22, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Purger Tamas)

The exact quote: “Every euro that reaches the people instead of Orban and the Hungarian oligarchs helps to improve the country’s miserable economic state."

This statement is outrageous and unworthy of a Hungarian MEP, writes Tuzfalcsoport in its analysis. Whose interest is served by distributing EU funds based on external – likely political – criteria, bypassing the elected Hungarian government? Why are there no consequences when an MEP, sent to Brussels by Hungarian voters, openly works to weaken Hungary’s sovereignty?

It’s no coincidence that Kinga Kollar welcomed Serafin's proposal. The Tisza Party, aligned with the Brussels political elite, aims to build a system in which national governments – especially pro-sovereignty ones like Hungary’s – have no say in how EU money is spent. The goal: political pressure through financial means. And "reliable agents" like Kinga Kollar carry out the "dirty work" on Brussels' behalf.

Beyond what she said after the hearing, Kinga Kollar took to social media to lament the state of Hungary's healthcare system in a post filled with pathos, claiming: "Day after day, with healthcare lacking sufficient resources, people die." However, this is deeply hypocritical considering what she said recently in the European Parliament: she argued that it was good Hungary did not receive the EU funds it was entitled to, and she specifically highlighted that, as a result, 50 Hungarian hospitals could not be renovated. The most shocking part of her statement was her near-admission of political calculation, saying: if things are bad for the Hungarian people, it’s good for the opposition.

This is not just a slip of the tongue or a cynical remark. This statement reveals the true strategy of Kinga Kollar, the Tisza Party, and their allies in Brussels: to use the suffering of the Hungarian people as political capital to weaken the government. While the condition of some hospitals and the lack of EU funds is indeed a problem, instead of working to secure those funds and improve Hungarian healthcare, she is pleased that this is not happening – just because the government can be undermined.

This behavior is not representation, nor is it about protecting the interests of the Hungarian people – it is a calculated power game. What makes it especially outrageous is that it’s all wrapped in a moralizing tone. This kind of political conduct is not just problematic – it’s immoral. We must not remain silent when MEPs from Hungary – not for the first time – campaign against Hungarian voters while serving foreign interests. This is not a matter of opinion. It is outright treason.

Cover photo: Kinga Kollar, MEP for the Tisza Party, speaks at the European Parliament session in Brussels on November 18, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Purger Tamas)

