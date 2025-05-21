békeIlham AlijevMagyarországOrbán Viktor
Viktor Orban: Hungary Stands with All Who Work for Peace + Video

On May 20–21 Budapest is hosting the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States with the theme Meeting Point of East and West. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban shared a video on his social media page emphasizing that, like Hungary, the President of Azerbaijan is also working for peace.

2025. 05. 21. 16:12
Like Hungary, Azerbaijan's president is also working for peace, says Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)
As Magyar Nemzet reported in an earlier piece, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Budapest. The Organization of Turkic States is becoming an increasingly influential player in the political and economic networks of Central Asia and Eurasia, and Hungary's role within the organization is strengthening. East and West meet in Hungary.

Peace is not just a military matter, it is the most important economic issues of our time. Wars destroy, diplomacy builds. Hungary stands with all who work for peace, including our ally, the president of  Azerbaijan. Every step counts,

Hungary's prime minister wrote, sharing a video on social media.

