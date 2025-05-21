Viktor Orban: Hungary Stands with All Who Work for Peace + Video

As Magyar Nemzet reported in an earlier piece, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Budapest. The Organization of Turkic States is becoming an increasingly influential player in the political and economic networks of Central Asia and Eurasia, and Hungary's role within the organization is strengthening. East and West meet in Hungary.

Peace is not just a military matter, it is the most important economic issues of our time. Wars destroy, diplomacy builds. Hungary stands with all who work for peace, including our ally, the president of Azerbaijan. Every step counts,

Hungary's prime minister wrote, sharing a video on social media.

