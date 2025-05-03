PM Orban: We Can't Have Our Children Pay for Brussels’s Globalist Fantasies

Viktor Orban shared a segment of the interview with his remarks on the social platform X, highlighting:

Brussels wants to fast-track Ukraine’s EU membership, no matter the cost. We cannot let our children pay for Brussels’s globalist fantasies. It’s time to snap out of the dream world and wake up those still asleep. Europe’s citizens, the clock is ticking - demand that your leaders speak up!

In the interview Hungary's prime minister stated,

It is now obvious that Brussels's push to fast-track Ukraine's EU membership is a misguided and damaging policy. And for now, it can still be stopped. If this gets out of control, if the steamroller picks up speed and we arrive at the point of the final decision in 2–3 years, stopping it will be far more difficult.

He emphasized the need to open the eyes of European citizens now, as many countries stand to lose significantly from such a decision.