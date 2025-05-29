PM Orban to Open CPAC Hungary Starting Today

We are facing a global conspiracy, and the time has come for the era of patriots to deliver an anti-globalist response to the globalist conspiracy. This is CPAC Hungary 2025, said Miklos Szantho at a press conference in Budapest on Wednesday, held jointly with the president of the American CPAC Foundation.

As previously reported, this year's CPAC Hungary is taking place on May 28–29 in Budapest.

The event has become not only a major gathering for Central Europe but also one of the most important meeting points for sovereigntist forces worldwide,

Miklos Szantho said. He emphasized that CPAC Hungary’s goal is to forge a global alliance of patriots to counter challenges posed by open-border policies, gender ideology, pro-war political agendas, and globalist ideological attacks.

This year’s conference is bringing together 90 speakers and 600 international guests from 30 countries across six continents. In keeping with tradition, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is delivering the opening address.

Guests include four current and four former heads of government, 11 ministers, eight party leaders, and 25 lawmakers.

Notable speakers include former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, Geert Wilders, Santiago Abascal (Vox), Charlie Kirk, Dave Rubin, Michael Knowles, and Diego Morales, Secretary of State of Indiana. Israel will be represented by three ministers, and Yair Netanyahu, son of Benjamin Netanyahu, will also attend.

The event, as is customary, will be opened by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The aim of CPAC Hungary is to link sovereigntist political forces into a well-functioning international network, much like the Left has long been doing.

Miklos Szantho argued that the left-wing ideological coalition—greens, communists, liberals, and social democrats—operates as a globally organized network.

Our response is a global but anti-globalist alliance: a patriotic world that protects national independence, the family, and common sense.

The two-day conference will be broadcast live by Magyar Nemzet. For details on speakers and programs, visit the CPAC Hungary website HERE.

