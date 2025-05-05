Rendkívüli

PM Orban: Best of Luck to All Students Taking Their High School Graduation Exams!

The exams are starting on Monday.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 05. 10:12
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
PM Orban wished good luck to all students sitting for their high school graduation exams today, posting his message on social media.

If I could do it, anyone can,

– he wrote.

As is known, more than 142,000 students are expected to take their final exams at 1,157 locations across the country starting this morning. The exams, organized by high schools and government offices, will take place from May 5 through July 2, with the participation of 3,385 examination boards.

On Monday, students are sitting for written exams in Hungarian language and literature, as well as Hungarian as a foreign language.

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

