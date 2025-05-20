Nemzetközi BüntetőbíróságENSZSzijjártó Péter
Hungary FM: Parliament Votes to Withdraw from International Criminal Court

In a vote today, lawmakers approved Hungary’s withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the government will soon notify the secretary general of the United Nations of the decision, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto announced in Budapest on Tuesday.

2025. 05. 20. 13:05
The Hungarian National Assembly has voted for Hungary’s withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)
According to a statement from the ministry, Peter Szijjarto highlighted that in recent weeks, the ICC’s operations have sparked significant debate in international political circles. This follows actions by the court’s judicial panel that he described as “nonsensical,” such as issuing arrest warrants for deceased Hamas leaders — a move he said was an attempt to offset their politically unacceptable decision to also include Israel's prime minister on the same list.

A Nemzetközi Büntetőbíróság bírói testülete nonszensz dolgokat csinált az elmúlt hetekben
The judicial panel of the International Criminal Court has taken nonsensical actions in recent weeks (Photo:Anadolu/Emin Sansar)

Obviously the court has become not only unserious but also a politically motivated body, and for us, it is unacceptable if a court’s work is driven by politics,

he emphasized.

We will not lend our name to such an unserious and politically motivated judicial institution. That is why the government submitted the proposal to parliament for Hungary to withdraw from the ICC,

he continued.

Now that the parliament has voted in favor, my task is to notify the UN secretary-general of this step. (…) Of course, the formal note has already been prepared,  as soon as the decision takes effect and the bill is signed by the president and promulgated, I will immediately send the note to the UN secretary general,

he concluded.

Cover photo: The Hungarian National Assembly has voted for Hungary’s withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (Photo: AFP)

