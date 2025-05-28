Hungary FM: Hungary Has Zero Tolerance for Anti-Semitism

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto is holding talks in Israel today.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)

As a consequence of illegal migration, modern-day anti-Semitism has reemerged strongly in Western Europe, a trend reinforced by statements from certain EU leaders,

Peter Szijjarto highlighted.

"In Hungary, there is zero tolerance for anti-Semitism, and as Israel’s strategic partner, we will also discuss this issue during today’s meetings," wrote the head of Hungarian diplomacy regarding his visit to Jerusalem.

