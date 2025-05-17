Rendkívüli

Óriási hír: Kerkez Milos már megállapodott a Liverpoollal

PM Orban: Hungarian People Have the Right to Decide + Photos

Viktor Orban is attending the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Tirana. According to the prime minister, no one can question the Hungarian people’s right to decide whether they want to share a community with Ukraine. At the event, Orban also met separately with several European leaders.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 17. 11:14
Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, and Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania (Photo: Viktor Orban’s Facebook page)
Photos shared by the prime minister on social media show him engaging in discussions with several prominent politicians . In the pictures, he is seen conversing with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The summit was attended by European leaders who had previously held talks with Zelensky and Donald Trump regarding the war and peace negotiations in Ukraine, making the Tirana meeting particularly relevant to the Ukraine issue.

Orbán Viktor az Európai Politikai Közösség csúcstalálkozóján vesz részt
PM Viktor Orban at the European Political Community (EPC) Summit (Photo: MTI)

Hungarians Have Every Right to Decide, Orban Says

The PM also reported that the topic of Ukraine came up during the EPC summit.

EPC Summit in Tirana. Hungary and the Hungarian people have the right to decide whether they want to form a community with Ukraine. No one can question this!

Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, and Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania (Photo: Viktor Orban’s Facebook page)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

