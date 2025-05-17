PM Orban: Hungarian People Have the Right to Decide + Photos

Photos shared by the prime minister on social media show him engaging in discussions with several prominent politicians . In the pictures, he is seen conversing with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The summit was attended by European leaders who had previously held talks with Zelensky and Donald Trump regarding the war and peace negotiations in Ukraine, making the Tirana meeting particularly relevant to the Ukraine issue.

PM Viktor Orban at the European Political Community (EPC) Summit (Photo: MTI)

Hungarians Have Every Right to Decide, Orban Says

The PM also reported that the topic of Ukraine came up during the EPC summit.