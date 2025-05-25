villanyszámlagázcsapOrbán Viktorárakminiszterelnökkormányfőcsaládgázszámla
PM Orban: We Will Protect Utility Price Cuts!

If Ukraine’s energy threat becomes reality, Hungarian households' current average electricity bill of 7,000 forints would rise to 14,000, and the gas bill from 16,000 to 54,000 forints.

2025. 05. 25. 10:41
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister Orban’s Facebook page)
“This is a matter that hits home for every Hungarian family. We must not allow the average electricity bill, which is currently 7,000 forints, to rise to 14,000, nor the 16,000-forint gas bill to jump to 54,000 due to Ukraine’s energy threat,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned in a post on his social media page. Mr. Orban emphasized that this is why it is crucial for everyone to participate in the Voks 2025 vote.

As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, PM Orban convened an extraordinary economic meeting on Saturday in response to the Ukrainian energy threat. He underlined that Brussels is determined to support Ukraine even at the cost of destroying Hungarian and European families. According to his account, the EU intends to shut off gas supplies and halt oil shipments from Russia, which would result in an additional burden of 800 billion forints for Hungary.

Bertalan Péter
A béke kérdése soha nem volt olyan aktuális, mint ezekben a napokban.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu